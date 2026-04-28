‘The View’ Fans Rage as Trump & King Charles Interrupt Broadcast

Amanda Bell
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The View
ABC

The View was preempted by ABC News’ special live coverage of Donald Trump‘s state visit with England’s King Charles III on Tuesday (April 28) morning, and some fans of the talk show were furious.

At the top of the 11 a.m. ET hour, when The View typically begins airing its new episodes, the network instead aired footage of Charles’ welcome to Washington, D.C., as well as Trump’s speech about the arrival of the king and the British delegation, the flyover, and other fanfare, with David Muir anchoring the coverage.

On X (formerly Twitter), several fans immediately reacted to the programming interruption.

“I’m so mad why is he interrupting the view,” wrote one viewer. “Who gives a flying fig about the King of England!!! 250 years ago we broke AWAY from this sh**!!! Why is @ABC interrupting #TheView,” wrote another.

The View was expected to return with a new episode on Tuesday, with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussing the various current events “Hot Topics.” The guests for the day included Levar Burton, talking about his TV turn in Trivial Pursuit, as well as Brenda Song promoting the second season of Netflix’s Running Point.

For those fans were you miffed about the fact that they didn’t get to catch The View live on ABC as a result of Trump’s state visit with the United Kingdom’s monarch, there’s good news: Full episodes of The View are published without commercials on the show’s dedicated YouTube channel, typically in the early afternoon of the same day as the broadcast. That upload will not be interrupted by Trump’s speech.

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This isn’t the first time a Trump speech has interrupted The View. Fans were previously annoyed last September when the show’s airing was replaced by ABC News’ coverage of Trump’s speech to the United Nations.

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