Is ‘Man on Fire’ Returning for Season 2?

Fans of that blood-curdlingly screamed “Creasy!” are in luck, as the A.J. Quinnell character returns to the screen for the third time — the first time as a series — in Netflix’s Man on Fire.

The seven-episode series features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy, the mentally anguished former CIA operative who returns to a very different kind of service after a tragedy.

The series is loosely based on the first two books in the Man on Fire series: Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill. Since there are three more books in the novel series, though, fans might be wondering whether the show has a future beyond this initial bow. Here’s what we know about Man on Fire Season 2 so far.

Has Man on Fire been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. Netflix has not yet announced plans for a second season of Man on Fire. Stay tuned for updates, though.

What is Man on Fire Season 2 about?

Plot details for a second season of the series have not yet been revealed. The first season’s description tells us, “Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.”

Who will star in Man on Fire Season 2?

If John Creasy survives the events of the first season, it’s likely Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would return to lead Season 2. The rest of the first season’s cast includes Billie Boullet as Poe Rayburn, Bobby Cannavale as Paul Rayburn, Alice Braga as Valeria Melo, Scoot McNairy as Henry Tappan, and Paul Ben-Victor as Moncrief.

When will Man on Fire Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been revealed for Man on Fire Season 2.

Man on Fire, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 30, Netflix