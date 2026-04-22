‘VPR’s Stassi Schroeder Gets Her Own Reality Show in ‘House of Stassi’

Stassi Schroeder is stepping into the spotlight … this time, with her own family at the center of the action.

Hulu and Freeform have announced a new unscripted reality series featuring the Vanderpump Rules alum in the lead, and details about what fans can expect have been revealed.

Here’s everything to know about House of Stassi.

When will House of Stassi premiere?

The first two episodes of the new series will premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, July 29. After that, the full series will be available on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ in certain international locations starting on Thursday, July 30.

Who will star in House of Stassi?

Joining Schroeder on the show is friend and fellow VPR alum Katie Maloney, husband Beau Clark, Kristina Kelly, Taylor Strecker, Georgianna Aubin, Rob Evors, and Taylor “Teddy” Donohue.

The series is produced by Scout Productions and Belcheri Productions. Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld serve as showrunners and executive producers. Stassi Schroeder, David Collins, Michael Williams, Renata Lombardo, David Marker, Eric Korsh, and Simone Hilliard also executive produce the series.

What is House of Stassi about?

The new reality series centers on Stassi’s life as a reality star, influencer, wife, and mother.

“Reality TV’s most notorious fan favorite, Stassi Schroeder, is stepping back into the spotlight to redefine her place in pop culture — but staying on top means confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle with a talent for disrupting her life,” the description reads.

Is there a trailer for House of Stassi?

Yes! In it, we see the ups and downs of Stassi’s life. Though she’s on the move, traveling by private plane in luxury clothes, she also has to contend with the fact that her hubby feels like a “1950s housewife” with an “apron on.” That’s not the only drama she’s grappling with in the series, either. Check it out above.

House of Stassi, Series Premiere, July 29, Freeform (next day on Hulu)