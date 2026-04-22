Alex Trebek’s Daughter Shared ‘Bittersweet’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment After Visiting Set

So many memories! Alex Trebek‘s daughter, Nicky, visited the Jeopardy! set and reminisced on all of the memories.

“Visited my old stomping grounds today. Bittersweet moments and a lot of memories,” she wrote on Instagram on April 13.

“Had a lovely Lunch at the executive dining room with the President of Gameshows, my friend @suzanneprete, and had to take a gander at Dad’s memorial plaque,” she continued. In the first photo, Trebek stood in front of the “The Alex Trebek Stage” sign, which was named after the host after his death in 2020.

“Whew, a lot for a Monday. #jeopardy! #stage10 #sonypictures #girldad 🤍Missing you always Dad. 🤍Love you!”

The next photo was a sign on a door that said no visitors were allowed unless they were approved by the Jeopardy! production office. The third and final picture was of Nicky’s plate and menu at the Commissary, outside of the Sony lot.

Nicky is the adopted daughter of Alex. He married her mother, Elaine Callei, when Nicky was six years old. He raised her and gave her his last name. They had no children together and divorced in 1981.

Alex then married Jean Currivan in 1990. They had two children — Matthew and Emily — together. They were together until his death from pancreatic cancer. But, clearly, Nicky still thought of Alex as her dad, even though he wasn’t biologically related to her and divorced from her mom.

Not only was this set where her dad worked, but Nicky also worked on production of Jeopardy! years ago, as well as television specials and several feature films, according to IMDb.

Nicky has also hosted infomercials and modeled in consumer ads. She released a self-titled EP in 2003 and a single in 2025.

Fans reacted to her returning to the stage named after her dad. “That’s so awesome,” one fan commented.

“I still miss your Dad, I always looked up to him and always watched Jeopardy! or the other shows he hosted! I always loved listening to him and admired him! I never got to meet my hero! He was an inspiration to us all! He was probably watching over you as you visited the set! Love from his biggest fan in Windsor, Ontario!” another wrote.

“So cool!” many commented.

Nicky also shared a photo on her Story on April 21. It said, “If you’re seeing this, drop an old picture of yourself that you still love.” In it, she, along with Alex and another man, all pointed to the camera. Alex donned his signature suit that he wore all the time on the game show.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock