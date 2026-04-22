Lainey Wilson is opening up like never before in her new Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool. In addition to taking fans through her career and love life, she also got real about her mental health struggles in the doc, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The country singer, who also appeared on Yellowstone, hustled for years before her music career took off in 2018. She skyrocketed to superstardom after that, and the pressures began taking toll.

Scroll down for more about Wilson’s mental health struggles. Plus, why she recently had surgery and everything we know about her weight loss.

What mental health issues does Lainey Wilson have?

Wilson admitted that she was “overstimulated” as she tried to balance being “the performer, the artist, the songwriter, the girl who’s going and shaking everybody’s hands and kissing everybody’s babies” with who she “truly [is].”

“I had reached a point where I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same,'” Wilson shared. “I was extremely anxious, and the anxiousness caused depression, and … the depression caused more anxiousness because I was like, ‘Why in the world am I depressed during this time of my life? This is everything I’ve ever wanted.'”

Despite being supported by her team, Wilson had “several breakdowns,” she revealed. “I was just losing it,” the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer shared. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can go any further.'”

At one point, Wilson had a “solid panic attack for, like, multiple days,” during which she called her manager, crying, from the St. Louis airport. “I had played shows and everything while I was having the panic attack,” Wilson added. “It was terrifying. It was a chemical imbalance happening. I was, like, spiraling out of control.”

It was Reba McEntire who offered Wilson advice that stuck with her. “I said, ‘This is a loaded question but what do you do when you feel like you can’t go any further?'” Wilson recalled. “And she said, ‘I do it for somebody else.'”

Did Lainey Wilson have surgery?

In the documentary, Wilson also revealed that she had surgery to freeze her eggs in April 2025. The procedure took place just two months after Wilson got engaged to Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

“I think the world and just people in general try to give you a timeline when things should be happening, and I’m just so thankful that I was given the opportunity to do the egg retrieval and that it was successful,” Wilson later told People. “I’ve focused on my career for so long, and I definitely have something to show for it with my music, but I have other dreams, too.”

How did Lainey Wilson lose weight?

After several years in the spotlight, Wilson started learning what it was like to make headlines for more than her music. When she started showing signs of weight loss, there was tons of speculation about how she shed the pounds, including rumors that she used weight loss drugs or gummies.

Wilson shut down those claims in a 2023 Instagram video, telling fans, “By now I’m sure a lot of y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized, and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well, surprise, it ain’t true. People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies.”

Around that time, she also shared that she had lost about 20 pounds, debunking a rumor that her total weight loss was estimated to be 70 pounds.

“If I have lost weight, it’s because I am working hard and playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life,” Wilson continued. “And to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”

Wilson also confirmed to Delish that she had started meal prepping on the road.”I feel like when you don’t have those things handy, that’s when you mess up, and that’s when you eat something that makes you feel bad,” she explained.

Some of her preferred food choices are scrambled eggs, yogurt, salads, grilled chicken, hummus, and almonds. But, she also noted, “At some point in time, I will have a bite of chocolate every single day.”

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, Streaming Now, Netflix