‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Arrested for Failure to Appear in Court

What To Know Brandon “Bug” Hall, known for playing Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals, was recently arrested.

This is not Hall’s first legal issue.

Hall now lives off-grid with his wife and five children, having taken a vow of poverty.

Little Rascals star Brandon “Bug” Hall was recently arrested for failure to appear in court — and it wasn’t his first run-in with the law.

The former child actor, 41 — who played Alfalfa in the 1994 film — did not show up to a December 31, 2024, court date for a ticket he received in October of that year, TMZ reported. Hall was cited on October 29 in Ohio for failure to show proof of liability insurance.

This wasn’t Hall’s first run-in with the law. In June 2020, he was arrested in Weatherford, Texas, Page Six reported, and booked for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. That arrest happened after a relative called police for a welfare check. At the hotel where Hall was staying, police found cans of aerosol cans that he admitted to using for huffing. He did not face formal charges.

In January 2026, Hall, who identifies as a “radical Catholic extremist,” detailed how he decided to life off-grid with his family after taking a “vow” of poverty. He said he donated his savings and most of his belonging and planned to “maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” per the Daily Mail. Additionally, Hall lives with his wife, Jill DeGroff, their four daughters, and one son in an RV.

“If there’s a financial need that comes up, I’ll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need,” he told the outlet.

In 1994, Hall starred as Alfalfa in the movie based on the ‘50s TV series inspired by the Our Gang Comedies shorts. The film also featured Travis Tedford as Spanky, Brittany Ashton Holmes as Darla, Kevin Jamal Woods as Stymie, Jordan Workol as Froggy, Zachary Mabry as Porky, Ross Bagley as Buckwheat, Courtland Mead as Uh-Huh, and Blake McIver Ewing as Waldo, among others.

Hall also starred in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, The Stupids, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. He also appeared TV shows like Castle, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Masters of Sex.