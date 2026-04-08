What To Know Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson reveals why he is keeping Fezco alive following star Angus Cloud’s death in 2023.

Learn how the character will be incorporated into the show for Season 3.

Euphoria‘s third season is almost here, and before star Angus Cloud, who played loveable drug dealer Fezco, died in 2023, the fate of his character remained unclear — until now.

After being on the receiving end of a police raid that left him bloody and injured, Fez’s future was uncertain, but it appears that series creator Sam Levinson is keeping him alive in the universe, even if it is offscreen. Likely in prison due to his illegal dealings, Fezco’s life or death fate was confirmed by Levinson to Variety.

“I mean, there’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone,” Levinson revealed. “I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, maybe within this show that I can control, I can keep him alive there.”

As viewers will recall, Season 2 of Euphoria aired in early 2022, and Cloud died at the age of 25 in the summer of 2023 of a multiple-drug overdose, just days after burying his own father.

Despite Cloud’s grief, his mother later pushed back against the idea that his death was intentional, reassuring fans that he’d looked forward to the future despite losing his dad.

This outcome led Levinson to reenvision the future he had imagined for Fez onscreen, but that reenvisioning allowed for Cloud’s memory to live on. “I think the whole thing was a way to honor him,” Levinson told Variety.

The showrunner also spoke fondly about Season 3’s Fezco storyline being funny, as he added, “I can’t wait for you to see, you know, the last few episodes because I think he would be cracking up at his storyline. I think he would love it.”

How will Fezco be incorporated? As Levinson shared, there will be phone conversations, but who will be chatting him up? We’d expect Rue (Zendaya) to be among the potential callers, but is there room for romance after Season 2’s connection between Fez and Rue’s bestie, Lexi (Maude Apatow)? Stay tuned to find out when Euphoria returns, and let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911