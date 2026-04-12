What To Know Willie Geist celebrated the 10th anniversary of Sunday Today With Willie Geist by reflecting on memorable interviews and moments from the past decade.

He highlighted the show’s signature “Sunday Sitdown” interviews with a wide range of celebrities, including Leslie Odom Jr., Al Pacino, Dolly Parton, and many others.

Fans and colleagues expressed their appreciation and congratulations on social media, praising Geist and the show’s dedicated team for their work.

Willie Geist celebrated the 10th anniversary of Sunday Today With Willie Geist with a behind-the-scenes look at the NBC show.

On Sunday, April 12, Geist officially marked a decade helming the hour-long weekend morning show. He did so by taking a walk down memory lane, all the way back to his first Sunday Sitdown with Leslie Odom Jr., the original Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. “Leslie will always be one of our founding fathers,” the journalist joked.

“Since that Sunday morning 10 years ago, we have booked, prepared for, conducted, scripted, and brought to you 375 more ‘Sunday Sitdowns,'” Geist said in the 10th anniversary look-back. “I’ve chauffeured Al Pacino around Beverly Hills and ridden shotgun while Dale Earnhardt Jr. whipped me around the turns at Talladega. I’ve been in the company of music icons, from Dolly [Parton] and Reba [McEntire], to Billy [Joel] and Bad Bunny. I have rafted with [David] Letterman and been dunked on by Shaq.

He added, “And that’s just the beginning.”

A montage of clips featuring Geist interviewing celebrities then played. It included Michelle Williams, Josh Gadd, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Lenny Kravitz, Daniel Radcliffe, Matt Damon, Keanu Reeves, Samuel L. Jackson, and countless others.

“We have packed a lot into these 10 years,” Geist said. “Those conversations you see every weekend are the product of hours and hours of work by our team of bookers, researchers, producers, crews, editors, and director. They are the very best in the business.”

Additionally, the official Today Instagram account shared a video of Geist preparing for the 10th anniversary show.

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In the comments, followers shared their love and appreciation for Geist. One Instagram user wrote, “I watch Sunday Today every Sunday. Love Will Geist. He does a great job! I can’t think of anyone else for that anchor desk!❤️👏.”

Another viewer shared, “Congratulations, Willie!❤️❤️❤️❤️ You do an amazing job!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

Someone else marveled, “That went by fast!”

A different Instagram user commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️love my Sundays with him!”

Meanwhile, yet another viewer declared, “Happy 🔟 years to one of the best!! 👏🙌☕️.”

Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Sundays at 8 a.m. ET on NBC