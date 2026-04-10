‘All Hands on Deck’: Barbara Eden and Pat Boone Reunite 65 Years Later

What To Know Barbara Eden and Pat Boone reunited 65 years after starring together in the 1961 musical-comedy film All Hands on Deck.

Eden shared a photo of their recently meet-up on Instagram.

Fans expressed excitement and admiration in the comments, praising Eden and Boone for their enduring charm and appearance.

All Hands on Deck stars Barbara Eden and Pat Boone recently reunited 65 years after the musical-comedy drama film — and the photo left fans saying the same thing.

On April 6, Eden took to Instagram with a snapshot of the unexpected reunion. “I had a wonderful evening last Saturday night reuniting with Pat Boone for the screening of The Yellow Canary. Eddie Muller of TCM’s Noir Alley was a delightful host! Truly, it was a fantastic time!”

In the featured image, Eden, 94, wore a black shirt with a white blazer and white pants, as she posed with one arm around Boone and the other around Muller. Boone, 91, meanwhile, sported a Hawaiian-patterned shirt with a white jacket and gray dress pants for the occasion.

The 1961 film All Hands on Deck starred Boone as Lt. Victor “Vic” Donald and Eden as Sally Hobson. Additionally, it featured Buddy Hackett as Shrieking Eagle Garfield, Dennis O’Keefe as Lt. Commander Brian O’Gara, and Warren Berlinger as Ensign Rudy Rush, among others. Its logline, per IMDb, reads, “Follows a Navy ship that has a captain obsessed with catching a fish, a singing executive officer who wants to get married, and an Indian with a turkey as a pet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Eden (@officialbarbaraeden)

In the comments, the I Dream of Jeannie star’s followers rejoiced over seeing her reunite with Boone. Many fans couldn’t get over how amazing they looked, with one declaring, “You all look fabulous ♥️.”

Another fan echoed, “They all look so good…”

Someone else agreed, writing, “Y’all look fabulous 😍😍😍.”

A different Instagram user shared, “So much love to you! Watching your show as a child with my mom are some of my favorite memories. 💗.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan exclaimed, “Barbara, you are still just as beautiful as can be, girl! I love you [and] have admired you forever [and] ever💚💚💚.”

What do you think of Eden and Boone’s reunion?