Prime Video Orders David Weil’s Texas-Set Thriller ‘Calamities,’ Glen Powell to Exec Produce

Erin Maxwell
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: David Weil attends the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for Prime Video's 'Citadel' on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); Glen Powell attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of A24's 'How To Make a Killing' at AMC The Grove 14 on February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Prime Video is adding another crime thriller to its slate, as the streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the Texas-set suspense series Calamities.

Set in the Lone Star state, the new series will follow a chain reaction of events after a drug deal goes wrong. According to Variety, the series will be written by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, executive producer, and director. He previously created and led the period dark comedy thriller Hunters, a Nazi-hunting drama starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman that blended pulpy action with historical themes, for Prime Video. And Glen Powell will also executive produce, via Barnstorm.

To find out everything you need to know about the Texas-tinged thriller, including its premiere date, cast, and plot, scroll down.

When will Calamities premiere?

Development is in the early phases, so no premiere date is known at this time. Please check back here for any developments.

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What is Calamities about?

The logline for the show states: “After a drug deal explodes into violence, a quiet border town is thrust into a deadly collision course between a small-town sheriff looking for answers from her past, a sociopathic hit woman, an overly eager FBI agent, and a ruthless sect of the cartel.”

Calamities is the unique character-rich thriller that doesn’t blink,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios. “David Weil has crafted a story that knocks the wind out of you, and we’re beyond excited to support him, Natalie, Glen, and Dan in bringing it to life on Prime.”

When will star in Calamities?

At this moment, there is no cast announced for the thriller, but please check back for updates.

Who is behind Calamities?

In addition to Weils and Powell, Natalie Laine Williams will also executive produce via Please Enjoy, while Dan Cohen executive produces for Barnstorm. Ryan Schwartz serves as co-executive producer. Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

Calamities

David Weil

Glen Powell




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