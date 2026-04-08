‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Bosses Explain Malcolm’s Life & What’s New in Revival

You’re not dreaming: It’s 2026, and Malcolm in the Middle is back on TV. The hit 2000s single-cam comedy series is roaring onto Disney+ and Hulu on April 10 with a four-episode revival dubbed Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

Most of the show’s major players are back, including Frankie Muniz as a grown-up Malcolm, raising his own high schooler daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten), while still-in-love parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) prepare to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a bang.

Below, series creator Linwood Boomer and his exec producer wife Tracy Boomer chat about getting back together with the cast, bringing in the next generation, what’s new this time around, and more.

What was it like the first time you all got together for this revival? Had you two connected in-person with the cast before over the years?

Linwood Boomer: We did one, I think, 10 year reunion thing that we had in our backyard. That was really super fun. And we’ve all stayed in touch. So, it wasn’t like, “Oh my God, who are you?” I’d seen a few of them and, we’re pretty close with Bryan Cranston and Robin [Dearden].

I was a little nervous at the beginning, you know, like the day or two before. [With] working again, I’m way older and [I was wondering], is this going to be past my capacities now? We were doing publicity first, and there was this immediate lawlessness when [the cast] got back together. They’re talking and gossiping and teasing each other, and the photographers are like, “Can we get some work done?” And I’m going, “Guys, guys, can we please just hold it for one?” You know? It was exactly what it used to be.

The vibe is so nice. It’s like a family. Everyone loved working on the show and loves each other, and everyone’s really funny, so it’s a really great experience to be around.

Let’s talk about Malcolm and where he starts at the beginning of these four episodes. He’s got a great job running a nonprofit, a steady girlfriend, a great daughter. How did you figure out where he’d be in his life at this point?

Tracy Boomer: For Malcolm, [we] wanted to start where realistically it would start. He’s a really smart guy. He is together. So it didn’t feel like — [fans] wanted him to be the either the President of the United States, which I know a lot of people were hoping for, or like, everything had totally fallen apart. What’s real? What would the real story here be? And [where he is now] just felt very true to who that character was. He wanted to do something good for the world and figured out how to do it. And a lot of that had to do with staying away from his family, because they brought out a side of him that he couldn’t tolerate, or he didn’t feel like he could be successful with. But I think it was important to feel real.

Linwood: Someone had said that [Malcolm avoiding his family] is a little bit like a sober alcoholic staying away from things. Keep staying away from the people that trigger you.

And they absolutely trigger him. And so, Malcolm, and by extension, his daughter Leah are away from the core family at first. Leah also gets her own fourth-wall-breaking shots, like Malcolm. How and when did you make that decision for her character?

Linwood: Well, Malcolm was the only one that did it, and that was the thing that made me able to write the original, because it’s fundamentally about a kid who has no resources. A kid who certainly feels like he’s completely on his own. And I realized if he talks to the camera, that can be his friend. So that when something heartbreaking happens, he had a friend to go over to and be like, ‘This is horrible, right?”

And Leah being exactly like him, that was the thing that let me write the whole [new show], was what is it like if you have the same impulsiveness and belligerence and tunnel vision that Malcolm has, but you’re a girl, and you actually care about having friends and a community? And I thought that well, if they’re exactly like Malcolm, they’re going to talk to the camera, too. They’re also going to need an invisible friend.

Tracy: And what’s interesting is now, with Instagram and everything else, everybody in the world has the opportunity to talk to the camera. But, it’s not real. People present what they want people to see. But there’s something so genuine about the way that Malcolm talks to camera and Leah, too.

How was it casting Keeley Karsten as Leah?

Linwood: She’s so funny and unique. It was the very same as trying to cast Malcolm, we thought, “This is going to be impossible to cast!” We’d been seeing dozens and dozens of actresses, and she came in and we were all just like, “Yes, yes, yes, yes!” It was so obvious.

She hit a joke really well, in an interesting way, and then when she was talking about this thing that was really sad, she started genuinely crying. It was like, “Man, you’re perfect for this.”

And for the returning family, Hal and Lois and Malcolm’s brothers, are they still as chaotic as when we left them?

Linwood: I think it’s the same. They’re all older and they’re trying to move in from the fringes of society, right? A little bit, you know, to the inner fringe of society, and they’re trying, but you know, it’s them. So, you know, there’s only so much you can do.

Obviously the internet was shocked when the dad from Malcolm in the Middle became famous for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad. But knowing Cranston all those years, was his career trajectory something that ever surprised you? And then that he was then excited to come back to Malcolm?

Linwood: No one who has ever worked with Bryan was surprised [about Breaking Bad]. And by the way, he had been pushing us to do a Malcolm revival while he was in the middle of Breaking Bad! He’s got like nine Emmys, and he’s like, “You know, we should really do a Malcolm in the Middle revival…” Why are you trying to line up stuff for after?! [Laughs] We all really liked each other and it was a very fun experience, and Bryan likes to work.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Premiere, Friday, April 10, Disney+ and Hulu