‘Baywatch’: Why Nicole Eggert Left After 2 Seasons — Plus, the Spinoff That Never Happened

What To Know Nicole Eggert left Baywatch after two seasons because the planned teen-focused spinoff she was promised never materialized.

Eggert explained that she joined Baywatch expecting the spinoff but eventually “politely bowed out” when the show did not align with her expectations and she hoped to avoid the show’s stigma as an actor.

Baywatch ran for 11 seasons, inspired a 2017 movie, and a reboot series is scheduled to premiere during the 2026–27 TV season.

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert just detailed why she left the show after only two seasons, as well as addressed the spinoff starring her that never happened.

During the episode of the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Eggert discussed joining Baywatch in Season 3 as Summer Quinn. It all started when she was starring in a show called Charles in Charge, and the show’s executive producer, Al Burton, was in contact with Baywatch‘s executive producers. Eggert explained that they wanted to create a”Beverly Hills, 90210-esque” spinoff set at the beach.

“And he said, ‘I want Nicole, you know, to be in it,'” she recalled.

David Charvet and other cast members were discussed for the spinoff, which would focus on teens attending a “high school at the beach training to be lifeguards,” she explained. “It was gonna be its own thing.”

Ultimately, Eggert joined Baywatch, expecting the spinoff would happen not long afterward. But that’s not what happened.

“I joined Baywatch in syndication. I did the first two years, and it became the number one show in the world,” she said. “And they were like, ‘Spin-off? Nothing! This is what’s working, and we want it to stay like this!'”

After just two seasons on Baywatch, Eggert said she “politely bowed out because it wasn’t what I had signed up for.”

“I had some crazy idea in my head that if I left the show, I would be able to detach myself from the stigma that the show had given all of us as actors,” she explained. “Which is not a thing. But at 20 years old, you know. If I could go back and talk to that 20-year-old… just wild ideas.”

Baywatch aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. It inspired not only a 2017 movie adaptation but also a reboot series set to premiere during the 2026–27 TV season.

Baywatch reboot, series premiere, 2026–27 TV Season; Baywatch, streaming on MGM+ and Prime Video