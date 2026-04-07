Is Tiger Woods Playing in the 2026 Masters After DUI Arrest?

After fracturing his leg and severely injuring his ankle in a 2021 car crash, Tiger Woods said his professional golf career was over. However, he made a major comeback at the 2022 Masters Tournament.

This year’s Masters begin on April 9, but will Woods be competing in the tournament? He had to withdraw from the competition in 2023, played in 2024, and skipped out again in 2025 due to an Achilles tear.

Just days before the 2026 Masters, Woods was arrested after another car crash in Florida. Scroll down for what this means about his participation in the Masters.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2026 Masters?

No, Woods is not playing in the 2026 Masters. Following his arrest on March 27, the pro athlete, who has won the tournament five times, announced that he will be taking time away from his golf career.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he said in a statement. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

He concluded, “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Why was Tiger Woods arrested?

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was charged with misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to ESPN. Woods, whose SUV rolled onto its side when he crashed before the arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

No alcohol was detected when Woods took a breathalyzer test and he refused to submit a blood or urine test to determine whether another controlled substance was in his system, according to an affidavit, per CNN. The arresting officer noted that Woods showed physical signs of being under the influence, including bloodshot eyes and “extremely” dilated pupils.

Woods confirmed to the officer that he took “a few” prescription medications earlier that day. Two pills in his pocket were identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid, according to the affidavit. The medication is used to treat chronic pain.

How many DUIs does Tiger Woods have?

This was Woods’ second DUI arrest. He was previously arrested for DUI in 2017 after being found asleep in his car with the engine running in a lane of traffic. Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges with an agreement to attend a program for first-time DUI offenders. At a hearing that October, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, which led to a year of probation, 50 hours of community service, a $250 fine, and agreement to undergo regular drug testing.

No charges were filed against Woods following the 2021 crash, after which Woods had to undergo surgery to fix his multiple leg injuries.