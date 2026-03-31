Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest, Announces Break From Golf

What To Know Tiger Woods announced he is taking an indefinite break from professional golf to seek treatment.

Woods pleaded not guilty to DUI charges.

Authorities suspect impairment from medication or drugs.

Tiger Woods has announced he will be stepping away from professional golf indefinitely to seek treatment for health issues and to prioritize his well-being. The move follows his arrest last week for driving under the influence after a single-car rollover crash in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a post on X, the golf legend issued a simple statement that read: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward a lasting recovery.”

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthy, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” continued Woods in the statement. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time. – Tiger”

The announcement follows Wood’s single-car rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, March 26, after which Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He was booked at the Martin County Jail and released on bond.

According to WPTV, Woods refused to submit to a urine test after he was taken into custody. He also allegedly failed a breathalyzer test administered at the scene, which was reported to have “triple zeroes,” suggesting a significant level of impairment. According to the report, investigators believe Woods was impaired by “some type of medication or drug” and seemed lethargic when he was brought in.

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene, and Mr. Woods did (exhibit) signs of impairment,” Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek stated. “They did several tests on him. .. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

“We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash,” continued Budensiek.

In addition to possible medications, the Daily Mail reported that a source close to Woods stated that the golfer was “a terrible driver… he drives like a bat out of hell.”

According to Men’s Journal, Woods’ health had been a persistent question due to a combination of chronic injuries, numerous surgeries, and the aftermath of his near-fatal car accident in 2021.