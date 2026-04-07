Tony Dokoupil Snubbed as Rivals Get Emmy News & Documentary Awards Nominations
What To Know
- ABC World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas received nominations for Outstanding Live News Program.
- CNN also secured two nominations in the same category for Anderson Cooper 360 and The Lead With Jake Tapper.
- CBS Evening News, now hosted by Tony Dokoupil, was notably absent from the Live Program categories.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Tuesday (April 7), and it was good news for ABC and NBC’s primetime evening broadcasts.
ABC News’ World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas both picked up nominations in the coveted Outstanding Live News Program category. ABC News is also represented in the same category with Good Morning America, while NBC News has a second nomination with the Today show.
Meanwhile, CNN is also recognized with two shows in the Outstanding Live News Program category, with nominations for Anderson Cooper 360 and The Lead With Jake Tapper.
Absent from the category is CBS Evening News, which was taken over by Tony Dokoupil in January. While the show picked up a nomination in the Technical Excellence category, it was not represented in the Live Program categories.
The awards for the news categories will be handed out on Wednesday, May 27, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. The documentary categories will be handed out the following day, Thursday, May 28, at the same venue.
Check out some of the nominations below. For the full list of nominees, click here.
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN Worldwide
Good Morning America
ABC News
The Lead with Jake Tapper
CNN Worldwide
NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas
NBC News
Today Show
NBC News
Outstanding Recorded News Program
ABC News Nightline
ABC News
CBS News Sunday Morning
CBS News
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
American Eagle Helicopter Crash Morning After
Today Show
NBC News
Charlie Kirk Assassination
CBS News
Gaza Peace Deal & Israeli Hostage Release
NBC News Special Report
NBC News
New Orleans Terror Attack
NBC News Special Report
NBC News
U.S. Army’s Grand Military Parade
ABC News Special Report
ABC News
Outstanding Extended Breaking News Coverage
Catastrophic Fires
PBS News Hour
PBS News
Deadly Texas Flash Floods
CNN Worldwide
CNN Worldwide
Fire Emergency in Southern California
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News
The Fires
60 Minutes
CBS News
L.A. Wildﬁres
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Live News Special
100 Días de Trump
Noticias Telemundo
100 Days of Trump
A Townhall with Forced Out Federal Workers
MSNBC
20/20 & ABC World News Tonight
American Catastrophe: LA Burning
ABC News
ABC News Special Report
The Conclave
ABC News
Good Night, and Good Luck
Truth and Power
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Recorded News Special
ABC News Live
The Struggle For Food Assistance
ABC News
ABC News Live | ABC News Studios
The Children of Gaza
ABC News
Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm
Rock’n Robin Productions [ABC News Studios]
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
The United States vs. Harvard
CNN Worldwide
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
L.A. Burning
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
Burn Order Community Event
The Rachel Maddow Show
MS NOW
Deport Them All: Who’s to Blame for Springﬁeld’s Immigrant Crisis?
More Perfect Union
The history of slavery: a debate & rebuttal
NewsNight with Abby Phillip
CNN Worldwide
They Were The Watchdogs
The New York Times Opinion
TRUTH UNDER FIRE
BREAKING the DEADLOCK
GBH [Room 608 Inc. | Andrew Lack]
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week
PBS News
We Followed the Rules. ICE Jailed Us Anyway.
The New York Times Opinion
Outstanding Interview: Short Form
CNN sits down with Hamas
CNN Worldwide
Elon Musk
CBS News Sunday Morning
CBS News
Interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi
NBC News
Interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Meet the Press
NBC News
Pennsylvania governor speaks out after arson attack
Good Morning America
So I Raped You
Nightline
ABC News
Outstanding Interview: Long Form
Epstein Survivors Speak Out
ABC News Live
ABC News
Eric Dane Speaks
ABC News [ABC News Studios]
Finland’s President on Trump, Resilience and Putin’s Threat
Leaders with Francine Lacqua
Bloomberg Originals
Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview
Dateline NBC
War or Peace: The Zelenskyy Interview
ABC News Live and This Week with George Stephanopoulos
ABC News
Why Young Men Don’t Like The Democrats
More Perfect Union
Outstanding War or Violent Conﬂict Coverage
The Disappearance of Dr. Abu Saﬁya
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
Filmed In Gaza
NBC News
Kids Under Fire
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
The Killing Field
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
Syria After Assad
FRONTLINE | PBS
Outstanding Science & Tech Coverage
AI Chatbots Sent Him Spiraling. Then He Contacted Me.
More Perfect Union
Character AI
60 Minutes
CBS News
Inside OpenAI’s Stargate Megafactory with Sam Altman
The Circuit with Emily Chang
Bloomberg Originals
Robot War
In the Shadows with Jason Bellini
Scripps News
Scam City
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
The Wired Rainforest
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Climate, Environment or Weather Coverage
Alaska’s Vanishing Native Villages
FRONTLINE | PBS [The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University]
Crying Glacier
The New York Times Op-Docs
EL FLAMINGO GMBH
Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning
FRONTLINE | PBS [NPR]
Last Lands
ABC News Live
ABC News
Shark Hunters
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
We Went to the Town Elon Musk Is Poisoning
More Perfect Union
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Drone War Medics
In the Shadows with Jason Bellini
Scripps News
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt
CNN Health
CNN Worldwide
The Last Lifeline
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
Switched Before Birth
IMPACT x Nightline
ABC News Studios | Hulu
The Tranq Dope Underground
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
You Might Have Already Fallen For MAHA’s Conspiracy Theories
The New York Times Opinion
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidﬂuencers
ABC News Studios
K-Pop: A Star is Made
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide
No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide
Selena: Beyond the Headlines
IMPACT x Nightline
ABC News Studios | Hulu
Underground Street Racing
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
Why concert tickets are so expensive — and who’s to blame
So Expensive
Business Insider
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
Exposing the Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion
View From Above
Business Insider
Goodbye, Price Tags. Hello, Dynamic Pricing.
The New York Times Opinion
The Great American Rehab Scam
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
Gutted
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
The Price of Milk: Immigrants Behind American Dairy
CBS Reports
CBS News
The Zombie Debts Making Wall Street Rich
Bloomberg Investigates
Bloomberg Originals
Outstanding Social Issue Coverage
Black Market Love
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
Crackdown: Deported Under Trump
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
Fighting to Serve
Evident Media
Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide
Murder Has Two Faces
ABC News Studios [Blue Ant Media | CORTES FILMWORKS]
The Rise of America’s ICE Towns
Bloomberg Originals
Outstanding True Crime Coverage
Cartel USA
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]
Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam
ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]
The Philippines Mayor With a Dark Secret
Bloomberg Investigates
Bloomberg Originals
Return to the Lake
Dateline NBC
NBC News
Scamanda
ABC News Studios [Pilgrim Media Group | Lionsgate Alternative Television]
Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert
ABC News Studios
Technical Excellence
CBS Evening News
CBS News
CNN’s The Fourth in America
CNN Worldwide
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage
CNN Worldwide
Live from the Southern California Fires
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News
Presidential Inauguration Pool Feed
NBC News
Outstanding Emerging News Journalist
Camilo Montoya Galvez
CBS News
Hanako Montgomery
CNN Worldwide
Jay O’Brien
ABC News
Katie Tutrone
The Weather Channel