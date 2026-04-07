Tony Dokoupil Snubbed as Rivals Get Emmy News & Documentary Awards Nominations

What To Know ABC World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas received nominations for Outstanding Live News Program.

CNN also secured two nominations in the same category for Anderson Cooper 360 and The Lead With Jake Tapper.

CBS Evening News, now hosted by Tony Dokoupil, was notably absent from the Live Program categories.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Tuesday (April 7), and it was good news for ABC and NBC’s primetime evening broadcasts.

ABC News’ World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas both picked up nominations in the coveted Outstanding Live News Program category. ABC News is also represented in the same category with Good Morning America, while NBC News has a second nomination with the Today show.

Meanwhile, CNN is also recognized with two shows in the Outstanding Live News Program category, with nominations for Anderson Cooper 360 and The Lead With Jake Tapper.

Absent from the category is CBS Evening News, which was taken over by Tony Dokoupil in January. While the show picked up a nomination in the Technical Excellence category, it was not represented in the Live Program categories.

The awards for the news categories will be handed out on Wednesday, May 27, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. The documentary categories will be handed out the following day, Thursday, May 28, at the same venue.

Check out some of the nominations below. For the full list of nominees, click here.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC News

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN Worldwide

Good Morning America

ABC News

The Lead with Jake Tapper

CNN Worldwide

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas

NBC News

Today Show

NBC News

Outstanding Recorded News Program

ABC News Nightline

ABC News

CBS News Sunday Morning

CBS News

Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller

Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

American Eagle Helicopter Crash Morning After

Today Show

NBC News

Charlie Kirk Assassination

CBS News