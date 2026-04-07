Tony Dokoupil Snubbed as Rivals Get Emmy News & Documentary Awards Nominations

Martin Holmes
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David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, Tom Llamas
ABC News YouTube; CBS News YouTube; NBC News YouTube

What To Know

  • ABC World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas received nominations for Outstanding Live News Program.
  • CNN also secured two nominations in the same category for Anderson Cooper 360 and The Lead With Jake Tapper.
  • CBS Evening News, now hosted by Tony Dokoupil, was notably absent from the Live Program categories.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Tuesday (April 7), and it was good news for ABC and NBC’s primetime evening broadcasts.

ABC News’ World News Tonight With David Muir and NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas both picked up nominations in the coveted Outstanding Live News Program category. ABC News is also represented in the same category with Good Morning America, while NBC News has a second nomination with the Today show.

Meanwhile, CNN is also recognized with two shows in the Outstanding Live News Program category, with nominations for Anderson Cooper 360 and The Lead With Jake Tapper.

Absent from the category is CBS Evening News, which was taken over by Tony Dokoupil in January. While the show picked up a nomination in the Technical Excellence category, it was not represented in the Live Program categories.

The awards for the news categories will be handed out on Wednesday, May 27, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. The documentary categories will be handed out the following day, Thursday, May 28, at the same venue.

Check out some of the nominations below. For the full list of nominees, click here.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News

Anderson Cooper 360
CNN Worldwide

Good Morning America
ABC News

The Lead with Jake Tapper
CNN Worldwide

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas
NBC News

Today Show
NBC News

Outstanding Recorded News Program

ABC News Nightline
ABC News

CBS News Sunday Morning
CBS News

Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

American Eagle Helicopter Crash Morning After
Today Show
NBC News

Charlie Kirk Assassination
CBS News

Gaza Peace Deal & Israeli Hostage Release
NBC News Special Report
NBC News

New Orleans Terror Attack
NBC News Special Report
NBC News

U.S. Army’s Grand Military Parade
ABC News Special Report
ABC News

Outstanding Extended Breaking News Coverage

Catastrophic Fires
PBS News Hour
PBS News

Deadly Texas Flash Floods
CNN Worldwide
CNN Worldwide

Fire Emergency in Southern California
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News

The Fires
60 Minutes
CBS News

L.A. Wildﬁres
CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live News Special

100 Días de Trump
Noticias Telemundo

100 Days of Trump
A Townhall with Forced Out Federal Workers
MSNBC

20/20 & ABC World News Tonight
American Catastrophe: LA Burning
ABC News

ABC News Special Report
The Conclave
ABC News

Good Night, and Good Luck
Truth and Power
CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live
The Struggle For Food Assistance
ABC News

ABC News Live | ABC News Studios
The Children of Gaza
ABC News

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm
Rock’n Robin Productions [ABC News Studios]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
The United States vs. Harvard
CNN Worldwide

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
L.A. Burning
CNN Worldwide

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

Burn Order Community Event
The Rachel Maddow Show
MS NOW

Deport Them All: Who’s to Blame for Springﬁeld’s Immigrant Crisis?
More Perfect Union

The history of slavery: a debate & rebuttal
NewsNight with Abby Phillip
CNN Worldwide

They Were The Watchdogs
The New York Times Opinion

TRUTH UNDER FIRE
BREAKING the DEADLOCK
GBH [Room 608 Inc. | Andrew Lack]

Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week
PBS News

We Followed the Rules. ICE Jailed Us Anyway.
The New York Times Opinion

Outstanding Interview: Short Form

CNN sits down with Hamas
CNN Worldwide

Elon Musk
CBS News Sunday Morning
CBS News

Interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi
NBC News

Interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Meet the Press
NBC News

Pennsylvania governor speaks out after arson attack
Good Morning America

So I Raped You
Nightline
ABC News

Outstanding Interview: Long Form

Epstein Survivors Speak Out
ABC News Live
ABC News

Eric Dane Speaks
ABC News [ABC News Studios]

Finland’s President on Trump, Resilience and Putin’s Threat
Leaders with Francine Lacqua
Bloomberg Originals

Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview
Dateline NBC

War or Peace: The Zelenskyy Interview
ABC News Live and This Week with George Stephanopoulos
ABC News

Why Young Men Don’t Like The Democrats
More Perfect Union

Outstanding War or Violent Conﬂict Coverage

The Disappearance of Dr. Abu Saﬁya
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA

Filmed In Gaza
NBC News

Kids Under Fire
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA

The Killing Field
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA

Syria After Assad
FRONTLINE | PBS

Outstanding Science & Tech Coverage

AI Chatbots Sent Him Spiraling. Then He Contacted Me.
More Perfect Union

Character AI
60 Minutes
CBS News

Inside OpenAI’s Stargate Megafactory with Sam Altman
The Circuit with Emily Chang
Bloomberg Originals

Robot War
In the Shadows with Jason Bellini
Scripps News

Scam City
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Wired Rainforest
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Climate, Environment or Weather Coverage

Alaska’s Vanishing Native Villages
FRONTLINE | PBS [The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University]

Crying Glacier
The New York Times Op-Docs
EL FLAMINGO GMBH

Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning
FRONTLINE | PBS [NPR]

Last Lands
ABC News Live
ABC News

Shark Hunters
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

We Went to the Town Elon Musk Is Poisoning
More Perfect Union

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Drone War Medics
In the Shadows with Jason Bellini
Scripps News

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt
CNN Health
CNN Worldwide

The Last Lifeline
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA

Switched Before Birth
IMPACT x Nightline
ABC News Studios | Hulu

The Tranq Dope Underground
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

You Might Have Already Fallen For MAHA’s Conspiracy Theories
The New York Times Opinion

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidﬂuencers
ABC News Studios

K-Pop: A Star is Made
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide

No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide

Selena: Beyond the Headlines
IMPACT x Nightline
ABC News Studios | Hulu

Underground Street Racing
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

Why concert tickets are so expensive — and who’s to blame
So Expensive
Business Insider

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Exposing the Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion
View From Above
Business Insider

Goodbye, Price Tags. Hello, Dynamic Pricing.
The New York Times Opinion

The Great American Rehab Scam
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

Gutted
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA

The Price of Milk: Immigrants Behind American Dairy
CBS Reports
CBS News

The Zombie Debts Making Wall Street Rich
Bloomberg Investigates
Bloomberg Originals

Outstanding Social Issue Coverage

Black Market Love
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

Crackdown: Deported Under Trump
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA

Fighting to Serve
Evident Media

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN Worldwide

Murder Has Two Faces
ABC News Studios [Blue Ant Media | CORTES FILMWORKS]

The Rise of America’s ICE Towns
Bloomberg Originals

Outstanding True Crime Coverage

Cartel USA
Traﬃcked with Mariana van Zeller
Muck Media [National Geographic]

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam
ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]

The Philippines Mayor With a Dark Secret
Bloomberg Investigates
Bloomberg Originals

Return to the Lake
Dateline NBC
NBC News

Scamanda
ABC News Studios [Pilgrim Media Group | Lionsgate Alternative Television]

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert
ABC News Studios

Technical Excellence

CBS Evening News
CBS News

CNN’s The Fourth in America
CNN Worldwide

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage
CNN Worldwide

Live from the Southern California Fires
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News

Presidential Inauguration Pool Feed
NBC News

Outstanding Emerging News Journalist

Camilo Montoya Galvez
CBS News

Hanako Montgomery
CNN Worldwide

Jay O’Brien
ABC News

Katie Tutrone
The Weather Channel

Anderson Cooper

David Muir

Jake Tapper

Tom Llamas

Tony Dokoupil




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