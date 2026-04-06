What To Know Wesley plans to resign from the DA’s office after losing the election but Sean tries to convince him to stay in the Monday, April 6, episode of The Rookie.

Meanwhile, Nolan meets Dash’s father (with fun casting!) after the teen alerts him to a dead body at his school.

When Michael Trucco told TV Insider that there would be a “fun twist” when he returned to The Rookie this season, he wasn’t lying. That comes in the Monday, April 6, episode as Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) walks into the DA’s office for what he plans to be his last day after losing the election to Vivian (Necar Zadegan).

Meanwhile, the officers investigate the murder of a teacher at Dash’s (Beckett Hawley) school, leading to the introduction of his father, and there’s fun casting: He’s played by Freddie Stroma! Warning: Spoilers for The Rookie Season 8 Episode 14 ahead!

Wesley’s already planning for his future return to being a defense attorney, having reached out to his old landlord. (Alyssa Diaz‘s Angela and Mekia Cox‘s Nyla just want to make sure he hands their cases off to the right people.) But Vivian, immediately upon seeing him, begins to talk about working together to take the DA’s office in a positive direction.

Sean (Trucco) hopes he won’t fall for that, but he knows that Vivian won’t accept his resignation letter with three people already out. He also apologizes for not being the one running against Vivian. (His son has now been clean for four months.) Sean’s staying, and he thinks Wesley should, too, reminding him that he joined to change the culture from within and assure they’re focused on justice, not punishment. Wesley knows the chances of that remaining true with Vivian having run on being tough on crime are low. Sean argues they can still make a difference and asks Wesley to at least give him the chance to prove that one last day.

Vivian then gives them 27 felony arrests awaiting prosecution that they can’t take to trial. “Why? Did you lose some ADAs or something?” Wesley asks. She wants them to get plea deals approved for all the cases. However, the charges are harsh, and Wesley and Sean make it very clear in their meetings that no one should be signing these deals. No one does, as they inform Vivian. Wesley then quits and tells her he hopes she fails spectacularly. Sean, too, quits, and asks Wesley what he thinks of the Law Firm of Del Monte & Evers. As Wesley points out, since he’s never worked a day as a defense attorney, it should be Evers & Del Monte. We would totally watch that.

Elsewhere, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) meets Dash’s father, whom the teen says “lurks in the background like the Babadook, specializing in bad decisions and hot cougars,” and shows up every six to eight months to remind everyone why his mom got sole custody. It’s an apt description for the character played by Peacemaker‘s Freddie Stroma. After all, his products include a breakfast soup and a whiskey-tequila — that last one has landed him in hot water, owing the wrong people money. His dad also does a terrible job of listening to anything regarding his son, not even paying attention to the fact that his teacher was murdered and he saw the body.

Dash’s life is put in danger because of his dad’s debt, and Nolan comes to his aid. Dash’s dad acknowledges that he’s not a great father, and his son needs a role model, but his son tells him he’s done with him forever; as he sees it, his dad only cares about himself, and he’s never done one fatherly thing for him in his life. Nolan suggests that he listen to Dash unless he’s willing to change — and makes sure the teen knows he’ll be there for him,

What did you think of the latest episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie, Mondays. 10/9c, ABC