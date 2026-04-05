Kathie Lee Gifford Left ‘Today’ 7 Years Ago: What She’s Doing Now?

Michelle Stein
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Kathie Lee Gifford
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What To Know

  • Since leaving the Today show in 2019, Kathie Lee Gifford has made guest appearances and focused on writing bestselling Biblical fiction novels and releasing music projects.
  • She is working on an upcoming documentary about her life, encouraged by her children to share her story for future generations.
  • Gifford has also embraced her role as a grandmother to five grandchildren, enjoying more family time since her departure from full-time television.

Kathie Lee Gifford left Today seven years ago. But what is Hoda Kotb‘s former fourth-hour cohost doing now?

Gifford, 72, began her career in soap operas like Days of Our Lives and All My Children. In 1985, she teamed up with Regis Philbin on The Morning Show later renamed Live! until her 2000 departure. Gifford then joined Today in 2008 before announcing her exit in 2019.

“It’s an exciting time for me, and I’m thrilled about all the projects that are coming up. But it’s also hard,” she explained of the decision. “I’ve been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day.”

Since leaving Today in a full-time capacity, Gifford has returned for many guest appearances through the years. She has also kept busy with projects like publishing bestselling books. Among her Biblical fiction thrillers are 2018’s The Rock, The Road and the Rabbi, 2024’s Herod and Mary, and 2026’s Nero and Paul: How the Gospel of Grace Defeated the Ruler of Rome.

Gifford has released several music projects after her Today exit, too — including The God Who Sees (2019) and The Way (2022).

In March 2026, Gifford discussed an upcoming documentary during an appearance on Today. “I had to look at a final cut the other day, pretty much, and I go, ‘How did I do it? And what happened to me? I used to look kind of good! What the heck,'” she joked.

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Gifford explained that her son, Cody, and daughter, Cassidy, encouraged her to take part in the film.

“But when you look at your life in total … Cody said, ‘Mom, I know you don’t want to do that. But I want you to, and Cassidy wants you to, and do it for your grandchildren because you’re not going to always be there,'” she explained. “And it’s your chance to set the record straight about an awful lot of things.”

She then pointed out, “Not that I care as much as I once did about that sort of thing. You get to the point where you don’t care. Small amount of people that you actually still truly trust.”

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Additionally, Gifford has had the opportunity to lean into her role as a grandmother since leaving Today. She has five grandchildren — three from Cody, and two from Cassidy, whom she welcomed with her late husband, NFL legend Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

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