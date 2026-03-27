What To Know Former Today film critic and reporter Gene Shalit celebrated his 100th birthday on March 25.

Al Roker commemorated the milestone on the show during his Smucker’s Jar birthdays segment.

Roker looked back at some of Shalit’s career highlights and gave viewers an update on Shalit’s life now.

NBC’s Today has featured several hosts over the years, and one of its most memorable personalities just celebrated a major milestone.

The Wednesday, March 25, edition of Al Roker‘s Smucker’s Jar birthday shout-outs focused on one important person. “This is so, so special to all of us here at the Today show family and our viewers who remember,” Roker stated. “Happy 100th birthday to Today show legend Gene Shalit. That’s right.”

Roker noted that the Morristown, New Jersey, native was a “prominent presence” on Today for 41 years, having started his position in 1969. “He reviewed films, plays, books, so much more,” Roker recalled.

As for what Shalit is up to now? “He is ringing in 100 by enjoying that fresh air in the Berkshires with his six kids, five grandchildren, and getting ready to watch his beloved New York Mets as they gear up for opening day,” Roker told viewers.

In addition to showing throwback clips from Shalit’s time on Today, the show displayed a more recent photo of Shalit sitting on a porch, wearing a flannel jacket and a tan hat, and holding what appeared to be a walking cane.

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“He looks fantastic,” Roker declared, while Craig Melvin said he’s glad Shalit kept his signature mustache. In addition to praising the TV personality’s notable hairstyle, Roker went on to applaud Shalit’s skills as a TV reporter.

“Gene could pull out from people so much, to the point where Gene actually lost it almost during the Carol Channing [interview],” Roker shared. Another of Shalit’s most iconic interviews was his chat with Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill about the original Star Wars film in 1977.

“Even Sophia Loren couldn’t resist putting her hands into Gene’s hair,” Roker said of the legend. (Shalit retired from Today in 2010.)

Roker recalled a recent run-in with the former Today host, telling his colleagues, “I ran into him a few years ago at a Stop & Shop up in the Berkshires. He was buying cat food.” The group ended the segment by sending their birthday wishes to Shalit.

Fans reacted to the update about Shalit on Today‘s Instagram page. “What a blessing! Happy birthday! I remember him well.🙏🏽🎂🎉🎈🎁,” one person commented underneath a clip of the Smucker’s Jar segment. Another added, “A legend indeed. Happy Birthday, Gene!🎉🥳🎂🥳🎉.”

Someone else shared, “Stop! This is awesome. I remember him reviewing movies so long ago. Happy birthday!” A different person posted, “He looks great still.” A separate commenter wrote, “I Really Love Gene. Happy Centennial Birthday.”

One fan dubbed Shalit a “national treasurer,” while another shared, “You made it to the Smucker’s jar!!! Happy birthday!!!”

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