James Corden’s Sister Opens Up About ‘Grief’ After 126 Pounds Weight Loss

What To Know Ruth Corden, sister of James Corden, lost 126 pounds using a weight loss drug, which she says ‘revolutionized’ her life.

Despite her significant weight loss, Ruth continues to struggle with infertility due to polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis.

James Corden also tried a weight loss drug but stopped because he realized his eating habits were not driven by hunger.

James Corden‘s sister Ruth has revealed she lost 126 pounds by using a weight loss drug, though she is still dealing with the “grief” of not being able to conceive.

Appearing on the most recent episode of journalist Bryony Gordon’s The Life of Bryony podcast, Ruth said that taking the drug “semaglutide,” which is used for type 2 diabetes treatment and long-term weight management, has “revolutionized” her life.

“I can’t even explain or begin to put into words what it has done for me,” she said, per Hello! “Food noise is a horrendous thing to live with. I absolutely, one hundred percent was addicted to food. It was a high-level addiction in my life and it’s only since being on this drug that I’ve been able to go, ‘Right, while that food noise is off Ruth, you’ve got to sort this out’.”

Ruth said she was “so ill” before she started to lose weight, sharing that her resting heart rate “was over a hundred” and that she had “beating in her ears” likely due to high blood pressure.

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“People ask me what was it and I don’t really know what made me wake up one day and go ‘I’m going to try and sort this out,'” she added. “There wasn’t a light bulb moment, I suppose subconsciously I was really worried about myself.”

While Ruth is feeling much better about her weight, she told Gordon that she is still unable to conceive a child. She explained that she and her husband, Matthew, have long struggled with infertility.

“I’ve dealt with a fair amount of grief in my life, I’ve struggled to have a baby, still live childless and that’s not my choice,” she stated. “So there have been lots of moments where my body has been shamed in lots of different ways. And the anger that I felt towards my body that I couldn’t do the thing that every woman should be able to do, have a baby and look after it – that all became about weight.”

Explaining that she has “polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis,” Ruth said she went away and lost 70 pounds while trying for a baby, but “nothing about my fertility changed.”

While weight loss medication has helped Ruth, the same can’t be said for her brother, James. The former Late Late Show host previously shared that he’d stopped taking Ozempic as it “didn’t really work” for him.

“I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because I’m hungry],” he said on Sirius XM radio show in 2024, per Hello!