‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Shares Look at Dressing Room & What He Keeps Backstage

The category is “Behind the Scenes.” Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared a video of his dressing room as he got ready for Celebrity Jeopardy!. Fans could also see a glimpse of what was kept backstage for the host.

“Suited and booted! Get ready to find out which #CelebrityJeopardy! All-Star advances to the semifinals with Ken!” the post was captioned on March 20. In the video, Jennings sat in a chair and got his hair done and a bit of makeup.

He then shared a video of himself tying his tie in his dressing room. He had on a light pink dress shirt, black dress pants, and brown shoes. The game show host added a red tie to his look.

His dresser then straightened out his tie, made sure he looked nice, and then helped him put his suit jacket on. Another woman stood behind him and said, “You’re perfect!” He gave her a thumbs-up.

Jennings’ dressing room featured a sofa, two swivel chairs, a clock, and a photo on the wall behind him. On his desk were a can of Diet Coke, notes for the show, a humidifier, a mug, and a few other items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Jeopardy! (@celebrityjeopardyabc)

The video then cut to Jennings entering the stage when announcer Johnny Gilbert introduced him at the beginning of the episode. In the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, a monitor for the episode, small water bottles, and a box of tissues were seen backstage. However, the water bottles sat under a light, so they probably weren’t cold.

When he walked out on stage, Jennings wore a different shirt — a light blue checkered one with a dark blue tie.

“Styling and profiling!” one fan commented.

“Perfect is as perfect does,” wrote another.

“I love when his tie is crooked at first, then it’s magically made right,” a third added.

“Styling as always!” one last fan said.

On the most recent episode, which featured Steven Weber, Jackie Tohn, and Macaulay Culkin, Jennings wore a white and gray checkered shirt with a blue patterned tie.

Weber, who won the game by only $300 over Culkin, told Jennings he prepared for the game by watching his original 74-game streak. During that conversation, Weber made fun of Jennings’ fashion choices, which have changed for the better over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Jeopardy! (@celebrityjeopardyabc)

Many of his looks now are matching suits, with ties, some from Alex Trebek‘s collection. Fans believe Jennings got a style makeover this season.

“You were a young callow guy who favored a lot of yellows and tans,” Weber said.

“It was a different time,” the host laughed.

“I know. You’ve changed over the years. You have,” the actor replied.

What do you think of Ken Jennings’ style, and what other behind-the-scenes elements would you like to see from Jeopardy!? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu