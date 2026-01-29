Ken Jennings Reveals ‘Jeopardy!’ Makeover Secrets Including His Alex Trebek Tribute

Ken Jennings talked to Jeopardy!‘s wardrober in a new video after fans noticed he got a style makeover this season. The game show host’s outfits have stepped up from his time as a contestant.

“Jeopardy!’s key costumer, Steven Zimbelman, chats with Ken about Alex’s old ties, what looks good on camera, and his historic career,” the Instagram post was captioned on January 28.

Jennings and Zimbelman stood in Jennings’ dressing room on set. “I’m here with Steven Zimbelman, who is in charge of all of my wardrobe. He is the key costumer here at Jeopardy!,” Jennings said.

Zimbelman shared that he has been in the business for 44 years, and his first job was on the film Spaceballs. “It was a lot of work. I got to take care of Lorene Yarnell, but I also took care of Mel Brooks,” Zimbelman said. He directed the film and starred in many others.

Zimbelman said that he had been at Jeopardy! for nine years now. He knows that a quality suit shows up well on camera while a poor suit does not.

Jennings said that he thinks “that holds up” because he wore JCPenney suits when he was a contestant, and fans could tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

The costumer said that there isn’t much difference in how he dressed Jennings versus how he dressed former host Alex Trebek. Zimbelman shared that Trebek already had a closet of clothes when he came to the show, and he “slowly started upgrading him, by giving him a little more contemporary with more patterns.”

Jennings shared that they keep part of Trebek’s wardrobe by recycling his ties. If it has “AT” and a number on it, that means Trebek wore it on a specific show.

“What about me? Do you put me in different things?” Jennings asked.

“Well, you have a more ruddy complexion, so I tend to put you in more pinks and lavenders,” he said.

“Working class Irish hero right here,” the host joked.

They then discussed patterns and what not to pair them with. “Thank you so much for showing me your secrets,” Jennings said.

Fans noticed at the beginning of Season 42 that Jennings got a style makeover. “My wife and I believe Ken has a new wardrobe consultant this season, and that person is pushing the envelope — almost daily — with more adventurous pairings of shirts and ties,” one person wrote via Reddit on Wednesday, October 29, alongside a snap of Jennings sporting a multi-colored plaid shirt and red tie on the show. “Is this a positive development?”

“My grandma is in her 90s, diehard Alex and Jeopardy! fan. It’s been hard for her to let go of Trebek, but one thing she’s always said about Ken is that he has the nicest suits,” another said.

“I like it. Why not,” a third wrote.

What do you think of Jennings’ wardrobe? Let us know in the comment.