Valerie Perrine Dies: ‘Superman’ Actress Was 82

Actress Valerie Perrine, best known for her roles as Lex Luthor’s assistant Miss Teschmacher in the original Superman films, the troubled wife of Lenny Bruce in Lenny, and adult film actress-turned-alien abductee Montana Wildhack in Slaughterhouse-Five, has died at age 82.

Her death was announced by friend and director Stacey Souther, who has set up a GoFundMe titled: “Help Us Give Valerie Perrine the Farewell She Deserves.” On the site, she wrote. “Valerie Perrine passed away peacefully at her home on March 23, 2026, surrounded by love, exactly as she had wished. She was 82 years old. After more than fifteen years waging a quiet, courageous battle against both Parkinson’s disease and debilitating central tremors, this luminous, vivacious woman finally rested. Her passing leaves a void in Hollywood history — and in the hearts of millions of fans around the world.”

“This fundraiser is created with the full support and blessing of her brother, Ken Perrine, who himself continues to battle this devastating disease,” wrote Souther. “Valerie Perrine gave everything she had to her craft, her fans, and her life — with grace, humor, and an indomitable spirit that Parkinson’s itself could never fully extinguish. Let’s make sure her final chapter is written with the same dignity and love that she gave to all of us. Please donate. Please share. Please help us bring Miss Teschmacher home.”

Born September 3, 1943, in Galveston, Texas, Perrine began her career as a Las Vegas showgirl before her big break as Montana Wildhack, an adult film actress abducted by aliens in George Roy Hill‘s film adaptation of Slaughterhouse-Five. “I was at a small dinner party where an agent was looking for someone to play the role of Montana Wildhack in George Roy Hill’s film production of Slaughterhouse-Five. The agent saw something in me and thought I would be perfect for the part. That’s how I became an actress,” Perrine said in an interview with Parkinson’s Europe.

In 1975, Perrine was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Honey Bruce in Bob Fosse‘s Lenny. She then earned worldwide fame as Miss Teschmacher in Superman, an assistant-turned-whistleblower to Lex Luther’s (Gene Hackman) grand plans.

Perrine’s other notable films and projects included The Electric Horseman, opposite Robert Redford; the camp classic Can’t Stop the Music; a small role in The Cannonball Run; a turn as Delores Pierce on As the World Turns; and What Women Want, opposite Mel Gibson.

Later in life, Perrine had to limit working due to her struggle with Parkinson’s; however, she remained a figure in the industry, appearing in documentaries and offering interviews despite her illness. When asked by Parkinson’s Europe what advice she would give to others going through a similar diagnosis, Perrine said, “Be positive. Be strong. Stay active.”