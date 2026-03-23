‘Bear Grylls Is Running Wild’ First Look: See Full Cast Tackle Wild Adventures (VIDEO)

Bear Grylls is taking celebrities on wild adventures once again, this time on Fox and with a new title. Bear Grylls Is Running Wild premieres on Tuesday, April 21, at 9/8c, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the art, promo, and full cast list.

The preview, which you can watch above, introduces the cast, offers a look at some of the adventures they’ll be tackling — including something that’s new for Colman Domingo and where Matthew McConaughey will be.

The full cast list for this season is: Elizabeth Banks, Rhys Darby, Colman Domingo, Tiffany Haddish, Matthew McConaughey, MGK, Michelle Monaghan, and Uma Thurman.

This will be the first new season of Grylls’ show since 2023, after it previously aired on NBC (beginning in 2014) then Nat Geo, as Running Wild With Bear Grylls then Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

In Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, the legendary adventurer takes celebrities into the wild for 48 hours. Each episode features thrilling action, with the adventures in the wilderness serving as a backdrop to some of the most famous people on the planet opening up in revealing conversations, showing a side of themselves they haven’t before.

In this season on Fox, those adventures include Norway’s glacial wilderness, the legendary mountains of Eryri in Wales, the Arctic rainforest, vast canyonlands, and brutal desert terrain. The celebrities will be pushed to the limits tackling glacier crossings, canyon descents, high-risk extractions, and an adrenaline-charged freefall from 11,000 feet, into an adventure along the Irish Sea.

The series is produced by Propagate Content and The Natural Studios. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Chris Grant, Bear Grylls, Delbert Shoopman, Benjamin Simon and Derek Green from Everest Brand Group, and Robert Vanover (who also serves as showrunner) are executive producers.

Which celebrity are you most excited to see this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, Premiere, Tuesday, April 21, 9/8c, Fox