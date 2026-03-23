‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Allegedly Caught on Camera in Fight With Neighbor

What To Know Police are investigating Reacher star Alan Ritchson after a video surfaced allegedly showing him physically assaulting a neighbor in Tennessee.

The neighbor claims Ritchson punched and kicked him following a confrontation.

Social media reactions are divided, with some calling for charges against Ritchson and others requesting more context.

Authorities are allegedly investigating an incident involving Reacher star Alan Ritchson and a neighbor of his in Tennessee following a physical altercation between the pair.

On Sunday (March 22), TMZ released footage recorded from the window of another neighbor, which seemingly shows Ritchson hitting a man and knocking him to the ground. Two children, who are allegedly the actor’s kids, appear nearby on motorbikes.

The neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, spoke to TMZ, claiming that the confrontation started on Saturday (March 21) when Ritchson drove his dirt bike at “excessive speed” through the neighborhood. After Ritchson revved his bike, Taylor said he flipped the actor the bird, and Ritchson returned the gesture.

Taylor claimed that Ritchson returned to the area on Sunday around midday, this time riding on a motorbike with his two kids on their own motorbikes. He said he told Ritchson, “Can you f****** stop this, please,” which is when the situation escalated.

He alleged that the Titans star punched him in the face and kicked him to the ground while repeatedly hitting his head. Ritchson then reportedly fell off his bike, got back up, and tried to run Taylor off.

Taylor reported the incident to the police, saying the alleged assault left him with swelling and bruises. He said he did not go to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson might’ve thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

Social media users reacted to the video, with some calling for Ritchson to be charged, while others wanted more context before making a judgment.

“I hope he gets the law thrown at him..,” wrote one X user.

“We need the full story, because this moment looks like it was pulled straight out of the show. What actually pushed him to do that?” said another.

“Being a public figure doesn’t excuse this. If the allegations are accurate, that’s unacceptable behaviour especially over something so minor and in front of kids,” another added.

Another wrote, “We need context to what actually happened here before passing judgement.”

“Well, I guess it’s payday for the neigbor. This is a clear case of assault, hitting a man repeatedly while he is already on the ground and posing no threat. I hope the neighbor presses charges,” said one user.

“Let’s hear both sides of the story,” wrote another.

Ritchson has played the title character Jack Reacher on Prime Video’s Reacher since 2022. His previous credits include Blue Mountain State, Smallville, Blood Drive, and Legends of Tomorrow.