‘Sentimental Value’ Streams on Hulu, ‘St. Denis’ Calls the Midwife, ‘FBI’ Hits 150, a ‘Paradise’ Summit

The Oscar-winning Sentimental Value makes its streaming debut. St. Denis Medical interviews for a head midwife for the hospital’s new birthing center. FBI marks its 150th episode. The penultimate episode of Paradise‘s second season leads to showdowns within and outside the bunker.

Kasper Tuxen / Neon / Everett Collection

Sentimental Value

Streaming Premiere

Winner of this year’s Oscar for international feature film, Joachim Trier’s acclaimed Norwegian drama makes its streaming debut after earning nominations for best picture, director, screenplay, editing, and four acting awards. Stellan Skarsgård (winner of a Golden Globe for supporting actor) stars as a film director attempting to reconcile with his estranged daughters (Renata Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), with Elle Fanning as the American actress he hires for his latest project. In the New York Times rave, the film was lauded for its “deep feeling,” described as “transcendent.”

Greg Gayne / NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

As administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) gets closer to opening her pet project, a new birthing center, she enlists her head nurse, Alex (Allison Tolman), to help interview candidates to be the chief midwife in the hospital comedy. The stakes are high, but there’s a personal reason why Joyce seems so reluctant to give the job to the most qualified candidate (played by the ever-welcome Kristen Schaal, reunited here with her The Last Man on Earth co-star Mel Rodriguez as a rival). Elsewhere, Bruce (Josh Lawson) insists on joining Matt (Mekki Leeper) on the young nurse’s first EMT ambulance ride-along. “This is where heroes are born,” the surgeon boasts in his camo gear. But what kind of hero won’t even fasten his seat belt?

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

9/8c

While it pales next to Tuesday’s 500-episode milestone for NCIS, hitting 150 episodes is no mean feat in today’s TV environment. The crime drama marks the occasion by focusing on its newest team member, Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a transfer from the bureau’s violent crime and narcotics division. Her past rears up when two children and a daycare worker are found dead after an accidental drug exposure, reigniting Eva’s vendetta against a drug kingpin. Followed by a new episode of CIA (10/9c).

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Paradise

As often happens in a season’s next-to-last episode, there is a lot going on this week in the post-apocalyptic drama. With Season 2 winding down, which means revving up, Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) is finally reunited with his beloved Teri (Enuka Okuma) amid some explosive fallout, with more complications before they can find their way to Colorado. At the bunker, Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) prepares for her summit with Link (Thomas Doherty) and members of the militia, while Gabriela (Sarah Shahi) fears for her life after her encounter with psycho agent Jane (Nicole Bryden Bloom). And we may be getting closer to finding out who or what the mysterious “Alex” is.

Christos Kalohoridis / Fox

Memory of a Killer

9/8c

In his secret identity as a hit man, Angelo’s (Patrick Dempsey) penchant for expensive suits and flashy wheels (a black Porsche) is leaving a trail of clues for family friend and detective Dave Woods (Peter Gadiot), who’s getting closer to exposing Angelo’s dark side in the psychological crime drama. But Dave also has personal feelings to work out with Angelo’s daughter, Maria (Odeya Rush). And Angelo’s latest killer assignment gets complicated when he gives his sidekick Joe (Richard Harmon) more responsibility than he might be able to handle.

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