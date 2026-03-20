The Cringiest ‘Jury Duty’ Season 2 Gags (So Far)

What To Know The new season of Jury Duty is here, and the first three episodes pack a lot of cringe for Anthony Norman to endure.

Here are the most hilariously gross and cringeworthy moments so far in the new season.

The second season of Jury Duty brings a whole new set of gags for its “hero,” Anthony Norman, to witness and participate in on the “company retreat” for Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce’s staff.

Like his predecessor Ronald Gladden, Norman maintains his composure remarkably well through some truly oddball scenarios, but some situations are much more secondhand embarrassing than others.

Here are the most cringeworthy stunts in Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (so far). Warning: Spoilers for the Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat Episodes 1-3 ahead!

The proposal gone wrong

Kevin, whom Anthony directly reports to, is a messy, messy man right from the start. Not only does he walk around calling himself “Captain Fun” in a yacht hat, but he also recruits Anthony to film him while he stages a proposal for coworker Amy on day one of the retreat.

The problem is, Kevin and Amy haven’t been together in a romantic way, and, despite an apparent drunken promise that they’d marry each other if they were still single at 40, she roundly rejects him on the spot, and Anthony is left uncomfortably capturing it all with the camcorder.

Worse, he then gets pulled aside to digest it all with Kevin and has to assure him that things aren’t as terrible as they are.

The “water bottle”

Other Anthony pulls off one of the grossest stunts imaginable when he shows up with what he says is a water bottle but is actually a sex toy … and he drinks out of it.

Poor Anthony Norman has to watch along as the wheels begin to turn for everyone around about what Other Anthony is actually putting his mouth on.

He later has to keep a straight face as the realtor who it really belongs to shows up to collect it, describing all of the places around camp it has been used. Yuck.

The “Gray Area” debacle

It’s bad enough that the retreaters are put through a yawnworthy presentation and a vulnerability seminar where the presenter sings so off-key it should be illegal, but they’re also forced to go to a sexual harassment seminar where Jimmy, who’s apparently gotten into some trouble for his lack of sensitivity in the past and is way overcorrecting now, shows his colors. Gray, in particular.

After the teacher uses the phrase “gray area” to describe the nebulousness of sexual harassment, Jimmy (a guy who travels with a “shame altar” to remind himself of his bad behaviors past), objects: “‘Gray area’ is another word for taint,” he says. Not even Anthony can keep a straight face at that note, and it only continues from there.

Other phrases he takes issue with in the session include: banana (“phallic”), hairdryer (“you just think of blowing”), and bongo (“the breasts of the percussion session”).

Dougy’s Jamaican jams

CEO-in-waiting Dougy has spent the last three years in Jamaica as part of a ska band, which means he thinks it’s perfectly appropriate to sing reggae jams and adopt the dialect of the locals at any given moment. As some of his coworkers remind him, it’s absolutely not.

Not only does Anthony kindly endure these mildly offensive moments, but he’s also forced to get into the rhythm of it himself by singing Dougy’s Jamaican-tinged testing song for the microphone ahead of his big showcase for the clients.

“Jerk Sauce”

Credit is due to Anthony for being such a sincere cheerleader for Dougy in his big moment, but even he has to hang his head in shame when the presentation immediately goes south. As Dougy passes out his new sauce, it’s bad enough that he repeatedly tells everyone he wants his “sauce inside” of them, but the bottle has the word “off” positioned so that it looks to read, “Jamaican Jerk Off Sauce.” Not only that, but the electrified Rockin’ Grandma poster he’s made for the logo has positioned Grandma’s guitar arm in such a way that it looks to be simulating … well, you know.

As a testament to Anthony’s pure nature, he reacts to the whole uncomfortable scenario by sending Dougy words of encouragement and support.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, Fridays, Prime Video