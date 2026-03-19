UPtv Easter 2026: Get Full Schedule of Movies

What To Know UPtv will air nearly 100 hours of Easter programming from Palm Sunday (March 29) to Easter Sunday (April 5).

Check out the full schedule.

UPtv will have almost 100 hours of programming for Easter this year.

UPtv will be celebrating the season from Palm Sunday (March 29) to Easter Sunday (April 5), with the classic The Ten Commandments, The Greatest Story Ever Told, and more. Plus, Easter Sunday will include the cable premiere of When the Wind Blows. According to the description, the film, based on Caroline Fyffe’s book and starring Trevor Donovan and Ashley Elaine, “follows a hardened cowboy who pauses his untethered life on the open range when he agrees to pose as a temporary husband for his late friend’s widow so she can adopt. What begins as a practical arrangement turns into an unexpected chance at love.”

“For many of our viewers, watching these films is an Easter tradition,” said Crissie Miller, Vice President, Content Strategy, at UPtv in a statement. “By pairing iconic Bible favorites with heartfelt new premieres, we’re creating a viewing experience that honors the season’s message of faith and hope while continuing to offer fresh, uplifting stories our audience craves.”

Check out the full programming slate below.

Palm Sunday – March 29

9 a.m.: The Ten Commandments

1 p.m.: Love Comes Softly

3 p.m.: Love’s Abiding Joy

5 p.m.: Love’s Enduring Promise

7 p.m.: Love’s Long Journey

9 p.m.: Love’s Unending Legacy

11 p.m.: The Ten Commandments

Good Friday – April 3

10 a.m.: The Greatest Story Ever Told

2 p.m.: Mary, Mother of Jesus

4 p.m.: The Ten Commandments

8 p.m.: The Greatest Story Ever Told

12 a.m.: Mary, Mother of Jesus

2 a.m.: Mark Lowry: There is Hope

Holy Saturday – April 4

9 a.m.: Christmas in Amish Country

11 a.m.: Christmas at the Amish Bakery

1 p.m.: Love Finds You in Valentine

3 p.m.: Love Finds You in Sugarcreek

5 p.m.: Love Finds You in Charm

7 p.m.: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries: Blessings in Disguise

9 p.m.: Runaway Romance

11 p.m.: Plus One at an Amish Wedding

1 a.m.: Christmas at the Amish Bakery

Easter Sunday – April 5

9 a.m.: Travis Tritt: Country Chapel

10 a.m.: Finding Normal

12 p.m.: Southern Gospel

2 p.m.: Adeline

4:30 p.m.: When We Last Spoke

7 p.m.: Where the Wind Blows Premiere

9 p.m.: Love Finds You in Charm

11 p.m.: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries: Blessings in Disguise

1 a.m.: Where the Wind Blows Encore