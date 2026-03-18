Bill Maher Mocks Jerry O’Connell for Attending Kamala Harris Rally

What To Know Bill Maher mocked Jerry O’Connell for attending a Kamala Harris rally and criticized celebrity involvement in Democratic politics.

Maher argued that celebrity endorsements only energize existing supporters.

O’Connell also shared that his comments about the campaign upset his wife and daughters.

Real Time star Bill Maher mocked his podcast guest Jerry O’Connell on Monday (March 17) after the Pictionary host admitted he attended a Kamala Harris rally in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The moment came in the latest episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, as the pair discussed celebrities getting involved in politics. “Democrats really need to cut loose the celebrities. They’re not helping,” said celebrity Maher, per Fox News Digital. “They don’t strike people as normal [because] they’re f****** not. Democrats already have a problem with people thinking that they are not the common-sense crowd.”

Maher slammed the likes of Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan for making political statements, saying, “They don’t act like normal people… whatever they’re saying just strikes everybody in America who’s a normal person as, ‘Oh God, here’s more of this stuff where you can’t relate to a real life.'”

O’Connell then revealed, “I went to a Kamala Harris rally. My wife and I donated to the campaign…”

“Wow, oof,” Maher responded.

The Billions alum continued, “Megan Thee Stallion played, and that was pretty f****** epic, Bill, if you were there. I mean, it really invigorated like excitement, you know?”

“It really invigorated the people who are already going to vote for her anyway,” Maher fired back. “That’s who it invigorated.”

As O’Connell struggled to find his words, Maher added, “You can jerk each other off all day long. Kamala Harris lost all seven swing states. I mean, she went 0 for seven where the election was. I mean, that’s not… You have to almost try to f*** up that badly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, O’Connell said he upset his wife and their twin daughters following Harris’ 2024 election loss. “I said something along the lines of, ‘There was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary,'” he recalled, per PageSix.

“I was just spit-balling ideas. It was a shock. My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage,” he added.

O’Connell has been married to actress Rebecca Romijn since 2007, and the pair share twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie (18).

“I live in California,” the Stand By Me actor continued. “I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke, they’d become very angry with me.”

Maher said he could never live that way, responding, “Whatever household situation I’m in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I’m sorry. We’ll have to work that out… But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f*** up.”