CNN’s Kasie Hunt Mocks Trump Over His Bizarre Press Briefing

What To Know CNN’s Kasie Hunt highlighted Trump’s repeated contradictions regarding whether the U.S. needs international help to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Several NATO allies have declined Trump’s call to send naval support to the region.

Rising oil and gas prices are pressuring the U.S. administration to seek international cooperation to ensure safe passage through the critical waterway.

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt struggled to keep up with Donald Trump on Monday (March 16) after the president contradicted himself multiple times in a matter of minutes.

On Monday’s edition of The Arena, Hunt said, per Mediaite, “As we come on the air, the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is escalating as President Donald Trump waffles sometimes by the minute on whether the U.S. expects or needs or even wants help in securing the critical waterway.”

Trump’s latest statements come after several Nato leaders rejected his call to get involved in his war against Iran. Australia, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom have said they have no plans to send naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel off the coast of Iran where a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

Hunt then aired a time-stamped montage of Trump’s latest press briefing, in which he flip-flopped several times. “If we ever needed help, they won’t be there for us. I’ve just known that for a long period of time,” the president said of the U.S.’s international allies.

Then, just over half an hour later, he stated, “We have some that are really enthusiastic. They’re coming already.”

A minute later, he added, “This isn’t need… need would be one of the big boys.” Followed by, “If we need them in boats or if we need anything, any piece of apparatus that they may have because of a situation that they have they should be jumping to help us.”

In a clip time-stamped 12:19 pm, Trump said, “We want them to come and help us with the Strait.” Then, in a moment time-stamped at 12:56 pm, he stated, “My attitude is, we don’t need anybody. We’re the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military by far in the world. We don’t need them.”

“Did you follow that?” Hunt asked, throwing her hands in the air. “We had a hard time following that.”

She continued, “Let’s underscore… We’re now more than two weeks into this war. Oil and gas prices only climbing. The national average now $3.70 a gallon for gas. That is more than 75 cents higher than it was just a month ago. That has the administration looking for any way to get more oil flowing as soon as possible.”

Hunted noted that CNN sources say that “U.S. Officials are looking to rally support for an international coalition to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”