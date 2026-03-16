Ryan Seacrest Fans Go Wild After He Shares ’90s Photos of Himself

Ryan Seacrest is throwing it all the way back. The Wheel of Fortune participated in a popular TikTok trend, where people pose the question, “What were you like in the 90s?”

“When things were just getting started #90s,” he captioned the post on March 14. The song played over the video is “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

“Ryan, what were you like in the 90s?” he wrote on the screen with a video of him in the current day. He had his head back and smiled as he remembered over 27 years ago.

He then proceeded to share photos and videos of himself from the 90s. Some of them were from his early days of work, while others showed off his frosted tips and abs. Frosted tips were a popular 90s hairstyle, where the tips of men’s hair were spiked up and dip-dyed blonde while the rest of their hair was dark.

Before his current hosting duties, Seacrest worked at Radical Outdoor Challenge and three children’s game shows. He was also the host of Saturday Night Movie on NBC. In 2001, he hosted the reality show Ultimate Revenge. These jobs and more were depicted in the throwback post.

Seacrest had a bowl cut in most of the photos. A bowl cut was another popular hairstyle, where it looked like a bowl was placed on a boy’s head, and their hair was cut in that shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

He stood with his dog and his dad. In one photo, the American Idol host even posed with Alicia Silverstone.

Seacrest is seen in a bowling alley in one photo. Then, he stood on a roof with a tan, no shirt, and blonde curly hair. He held onto the belt loop of his black dress pants.

The Goo Goo Dolls commented on his post with three red heart emojis.

“It’s been so fun watching you through the years, and through the highlights (your hair!) 🥳,” another fan said.

“He’s always been such a hottie,” another said.

“Time is flying,” a fan wrote.

“Wow, you still have your beautiful smile and good looks, Ryan,” one last fan commented.

What would be in your 90s throwback? Let us know in the comments.