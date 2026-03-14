‘Devil Wears Prada 2’: Adrian Grenier Breaks Silence on Sequel Snub

What To Know Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in the original The Devil Wears Prada, expressed disappointment at not being invited to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

Grenier speculated that backlash against his character, often criticized as unsupportive and selfish, may have influenced the decision to exclude him from the new film.

Despite the snub, Grenier acknowledged his character’s flaws and joked about the possibility of a Nate-focused spinoff in the future.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is hitting theaters on May 1 — and Adrian Grenier recently broke his silence over being left out in the sequel to the 2006 comedy drama.

In The Devil Wears Prada, Grenier played Nate Cooper, the boyfriend of Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway). He was snubbed in the second installment of the story, however, and he has a theory about why.

“We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it,” Grenier, 49, told Page Six in an article published on March 13. “Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel.”

He continued, “But I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it.”

In The Devil Wears Prada, Nate sometimes came off as an unsupportive partner to Andy as she prioritized work above almost everything else in her life. She struggled to meet the unrealistic demands of her boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Meanwhile, Nate pointed out the ways that the job was changing and controlling Andy.

Many viewers saw Nate as immature and selfish for not understanding Andy’s total commitment to the Runway job. Some even debated who the real “villain” is in the film: Miranda or Nate.



During a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grenier admitted that his view on Nate changed after portraying the character in The Devil Wears Prada.

He explained, “I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak.”

Grenier added, “It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time. And in many ways, he’s very selfish and self-involved; it was all about him. He wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.”

Of the snub from The Devil Wears Prada 2 — despite Hathaway, Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt all reprising their roles — the actor admitted to Page Six, “Either way, it’s a disappointment.” He then quipped, “Either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film.”

The Devil Wears Prada, streaming on Disney+; The Devil Wears Prada 2, hits theaters on May 1