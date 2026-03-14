‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie Robertson Judges ‘Great Louisiana Bake Off’ During Birthday Party

What To Know Willie Robertson’s 53rd birthday was celebrated with a family “Great Louisiana Bake Off.”

Jay Stone and Jase Robertson put Sadie’s husband Christian Huff and Bella’s husband Jacob Mayo through humorous “Duckmen and Buckmen” challenges.

Willie spent his free time playing pranks with his son John Luke at Duck Commander headquarters.

Willie Robertson was turning 53 on the March 14 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, and his wife Kori wanted to make it special. She enlisted the help of the daughters for suggestions. “No matter what Will says, he loves to be celebrated,” she said. They decided to host “The Great Louisiana Bake Off” where each of the ladies would create their own cake.

Who won the cake war on the A&E series? Read on below.

Bella decided upon a carrot cake from her grandma’s cookbook in the spirit of a duck. Sadie looked to lean into Willie’s love of nuts with butter pecan. Given checkered baking history, Bella wasn’t sure what finished product she’d see from sis. Rebecca made five layers for her Willie bust. Daughter-in-law Mary Kate included items that represented him including duck call, golf tees, and kids toys.

The moment arrived where Willie judged on presentation and taste during his party. Overall, it was Willie’s nuts for the win. Bella couldn’t believe the results. “She doesn’t even bake, and it’s ugly.” Bella declared. The family came together in the end.

Before the party, Will enlisted the help of nephew-in-law Jay Stone and his brother Jase to see what Sadie’s husband Christian Huff and Bella’s husband Jacob Mayo are made of. The two want to officially join the business as official Duckmen and Buckmen. “I’m not handing out jobs like they are Christmas cookies,” he said. Jay and Jase set up a series of challenges as part of their basic training. They planned to break them. Their method of scoring was thumbs up or down, “Roman gladiator” style. First up was a test how well Christian and Jacob could do a duck call as it’s the “love language.” They both failed. Next was the blind brush hunt where the guys learned about concealing themselves using different kinds of brush. This exercise saw Christian use his height and take from Jacob’s pile. However, Jacob was able to bounce back. It didn’t matter though with both receiving the dreaded thumbs down.

The final experience was the “Blind and Go Seek” to give them an idea of what it was like to be hunted. Jacob and Christian decided to work together in their efforts to not be found. Jay and Jase had their air guns ready to pelt them, but the decoy worked. They end up discovering the two. Jay and Jase got an overall thumbs up. There was hope for them yet.

While everyone was planning a birthday party or going through duck training, Willie had some tie to kill. He decided to use it by playing pranks with his son John Luke at Duck Commaner headquarters. The Prank Master wanted to teach the Prank Apprentice his ways. When the new pieces of the photo opp came, it was time for some “mannequin shenanigans.” The father-son put the dummies in varying parts of the building to scare the unsuspecting employees opening the door to the bathroom or fridge. This led to the ribbon cutting at the new loading dock where the display was revealed. “Move the fat one,” Uncle Si said as Willie posed with his likeness. They could always count on Si for a good roast.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E