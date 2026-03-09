What To Know Former CBS anchor Josh Elliott and WABC-TV anchor Liz Cho are locked in a contentious divorce after nearly a decade of marriage.

The legal battle includes disputes over property, finances, and allegations of misconduct.

Cho accused Elliott of removing furniture, their dogs, and jewelry from the marital home; Elliott denied the claims and accused Cho of erratic behavior.

Ousted CBS anchor Josh Elliott and his wife, WABC-TV anchor Liz Cho, are locked in a messy divorce battle following the breakdown of their almost ten-year marriage.

According to Page Six, citing Connecticut court papers, Elliott (54) filed for divorce on June 20, 2025, almost a decade after he and Cho (55) tied the knot on July 11, 2015. “The marriage of the parties has broken down irretrievably,” the papers read, noting that Elliott was looking for “an equitable distribution of all property, both real and personal.”

Cho also stated their marriage “has broken down irretrievably” in a cross-complaint filed against Elliott.

In her own filing, Cho requested emails, texts, social media messages, and other correspondence between Elliott and “any person, other than the defendant, with whom [Elliott] has or has had a romantic and/or sexual relationship, from July 11, 2015, to the present.”

The outlet reports that Elliott objected to Cho’s request, stating, “the time frame of the request for production is unreasonable, unnecessary, harassing and not likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”

Elliott also objected to Cho’s request for “monies spent for the benefit of any person with whom you have had a romantic and/or sexual relationship, other than the defendant,” in addition to any “property given or transferred by you to any person with whom you have had a romantic and/or sexual relationship, other than the defendant.”

Cho is also asking for copies of Elliott’s checking account statements, bills, and other documents, “which reflect [his] travel, personal, and business.”

An insider told Page Six this is all “standard in a divorce,” while also insisting “there is no evidence Elliott had a relationship with anyone outside the marriage.”

The divorce battle heated up in January when Cho filed a motion for contempt against Elliott, claiming he moved a “significant amount of furniture and furnishings from the marital residence,” along with their “two Portuguese Water dogs,” who she claims were “supposed to stay in the marital residence.” She also said some of her jewelry was missing.

Elliott responded to Cho’s filing, calling her allegations “false and inflammatory.” He called the claim about the jewelry an allegation “made without evidence, without corroboration and without even a good-faith attempt to verify the truth.”

“He did not damage the property. He did not render the residence uninhabitable. He removed limited personal property and furnishings so he would have a safe haven from [Cho’s] escalating and erratic behavior direct at not only [Elliott], but his minor child as well,” the filing read.

Elliott also accused Cho of “monitoring and listening to [his] private phone calls; Rifling through [his] personal belongings and closet; Leaving the marital residence for extended periods without communication despite the presence of two dogs requiring daily care.”

A court hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Elliott and Cho first met while working for ABC and married in July 2015. Cho was previously married to Evan Gottlieb from 2008 to 2012, with whom she shares a daughter. Elliott was previously married to Priya Narang, with whom he shares a daughter.

Cho has worked for ABC since 2003, serving as an anchor on Eyewitness News. She also served as a correspondent and fill-in anchor for Good Morning America. Elliott worked on GMA from 2011 to 2014.

Elliott joined CBS News in 2016, serving as the lead anchor for its digital news service CBSN. A year later, he was fired from the network after announcing on air that he would be leaving CBSN, though he might appear in a different role. CBS executives were said to have been caught off guard by Elliott’s on-air announcement, and he was subsequently let go.