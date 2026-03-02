What To Know Ted Danson and his daughter Kate made a rare public appearance together at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Kate Danson has collaborated with her father on CSI and directed the award-winning film Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men.

Ted Danson shares Kate and another daughter, Katrina, with his second wife Casey Coates, and is also a stepfather to his current wife Mary Steenburgen’s two children.

Ted Danson and his daughter, Kate Danson, enjoyed a rare joint outing at the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards).

On Sunday, March 1, the Good Place and Cheers actor, 78, stepped out with the elder of his two children. He shares Kate, 46, and another daughter, Katrina, 40, with his second wife, Casey Coates.

For the star-studded red carpet event, Danson looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie with a white dress shirt. Kate, meanwhile, opted for a shimmery gold, floor-length gown covered in sequins. Father and daughter posed for photos on the red carpet before heading into the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the awards show.

Ted was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Actor Awards for his role in A Man on the Inside. (Unfortunately, for him, Seth Rogen won the category for his role in The Studio.)

Kate is an actress, writer, director, and certified doula. In 2013, she appeared alongside Ted in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

“The CSI team have done something wrong. So I come pretty hard at my dad and dig into him, which was a lot of fun to play,” she told E! Online of her character. “I was really fortunate to get to work with him on CSI. It was really great going head to head with him.”

Kate also notably directed the 2021 film Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, which won Best Feature at Cannes International Independent Film Festival (СIIFF). Additionally, she has acting credits in the TV show Raising the Bar and the 2019 film Alien Theory.

Aside from his two biological kids, Danson is a stepfather to his wife Mary Steenburgen‘s two children, Lilly Walton and Charlie McDowell. They have been married since 1995.