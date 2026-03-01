General Hospital baddie Jenz Sidwell is well on his way to entering the Port Charles Hall of Fame for villains. He not only held Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) hostage a while back, but he also killed Prof. Henry Dalton (Daniel Goddard) and then had his corpse planted in the car trunk of Laura Webber Collins (Genie Francis)!

There’s something else that the calculating Jenz, played by Carlo Rota, is guilty of — and that is having entirely too much fun playing a villain! His recent scheme of placing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in her incapacitated husband’s congressional seat shows just how far he’s willing to go to obtain power.

Rota brings a sizeable amount of charm to his role as Jenz. That’s why Jenz is so successful at interacting with other characters. The actor also infuses a bit of humor into certain scenes. He became increasingly frustrated by a nervous Willow firing off the reasons why she couldn’t take Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) political place.

After letting Willow ramble off a bunch of reasons why she was too busy to enter politics, a frustrated Jenz laid down the law. “Given what I’ve done for you, we both know that refusing is not an option,” Jenz reminded Willow.

Willow challenged Jenz, pointing out that she wasn’t qualified. “I don’t know if you’re qualified,” Jenz lectured Willow as if he were a parent explaining curfew to a teenager. “All you need to do is look out for the needs of your constituent, and you have one constituent and that is me.”

Jenz was patient, but Willow quickly realized that that patience shouldn’t be tried. Rota had his character jump to firm anger as he delivered home the message that Willow was on her way to Washington, D.C. “All you need to understand is what I can do to you and your life if you refuse,” Jenz blasted his candidate.

“Sit!” Jenz ordered Willow, as explained to her the situation. He pointed out to Willow that her having a place in politics would give her the power to stand up to Michael (Rory Gibson).

Later, Jenz gently entered Drew’s room, apologizing for not visiting earlier. Drew blinked his eyes three times fast, three times slow, and three times fast — the code for S.O.S. Jenz seemed alarmed that Drew was doing this. Was Drew about to find an unlikely savior?

No such luck.

“Oh, Drew, I know Willow put you in this bed,” Jenz informed the helpless Drew. He leaned in and whispered, “In fact, she couldn’t have done it without me.”

Rota didn’t need to have Jenz whisper that revealing bit of information. There was no one to overhear him. However, choosing to deliver in that fashion sent a chill up our spine. If it were possible, Drew suddenly felt more helpless.

Jenz informed Drew that he was responsible for his stroke-like condition. “You became a thorn in my side, Drew,” shrugged Jenz. “But your unhinged performance on the stand, that’s what convinced me and Willow that you’re nothing but a liability, and so, we joined forces.”

Jenz then delivered another blow, by telling Drew that Willow was taking over his seat in congress. “I warned you not to cross me, Drew,” Jenz shrugged with the compassion of a James Bond villain. “Now, look at you. You’re a wonderful and convenient prop. A symbol of your wife’s loving heart and loyalty.”

Rota easily shifts into the darkest sides of his character when Jenz needs to deliver a harsh point. He pointed out to Drew that Willow’s political career would skyrocket once she becomes a widow. Then, he strongly suggested Drew refrain from eye-blinking for help with any future visitors or home health aides. After all, the latter are all on his payroll.

“Your repeated efforts to signal will have a detrimental effect on your life expectancy,” Jenz said.

Stakes need to be raised for viewers to feel that characters are in mortal jeopardy. Rota more than brings this quality to the table as Jenz Sidwell continues his reign of terror.

In the actor’s capable hands, Jenz Sidwell is a guy with whom Helena Cassadine, Julian Jerome, and Cesear Faison would love to break bread.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC