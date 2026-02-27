Is Ryan Gosling on ‘Jeopardy!?’ Fans Are Confused Over New Clip

Jeopardy! fans are confused over a clip of Ryan Gosling posted to social media that shows him winning the game show. The actor seems to be appearing on the celebrity version of the show in a clip that is promoting an upcoming project. But did he actually compete?

“Ryan Gosling throws a Hail Mary during Final Jeopardy! #ProjectHailMary,” the post was captioned on February 26.

The clip featured Gosling, Laura Sanzo, a contestant producer who helps fans not to freak out in the green room, and Michael Harris, a researcher who controls the buzzer system, according to a former contestant on YouTube.

The three “contestants” played Final Jeopardy with Gosling in the lead with a total of $25,600. They answered the “Medicine” clue — “This specific type of injury has made news at least since 1967 when it happened to Red Sox star Jim Lonborg.”

Sanzo wrote, “What is Tommy John?” which was not correct. She wagered all of her $11,400, giving her $0. Harris’ response was “What is ACL?” He wagered $14,000 out of $14,200, giving him $28,200. Gosling wrote, “What is IDK? I <3 Eva,” referencing his wife, Eva Mendes.

Host Ken Jennings said they would accept that answer because an ACL tear is also known as an IDK — Internal Derangement of the Knee. He wagered all of his money, ending with $51,200.

“What a Hail Mary from our champion, Ryan Gosling,” Jennings said.

“Wow!” Gosling exclaimed, putting his hands on his head in shock.

The clip ended with the phrase “Believe in the Hail Mary.”

So, where can you watch Gosling’s game and when will it air? The answer is nowhere and never because it is purely a promo for his upcoming movie, Project Hail Mary, and will not feature in the film at all. The sci-fi film, based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, is set to hit theaters on March 20.

Gosling stars as science teacher, Ryland Grace, who wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. He discovers a mission that will stop the substance that is killing the sun and save Earth. As his memory comes back, an unexpected friendship forms, which is the key to saving Earth.

Fans were very confused in the comments, thinking the clip was from a real game. “That is hilarious. I hate that I am not sure it’s real,” one fan wrote.

“Is this real?” asked another.

“Excuse tf out of me is this real? This is not real. Is this real?????,” a third wondered.

“This can’t be real…can it??” an X user asked.

“This has to be a skit,” a fan said.

Many fans thought the clip was AI because “no way this was real.”

“I thought this was an SNL skit lol,” an X user commented.

“I thought this was real,” a YouTube user said.

“Wait, what? Huh?” another asked.

Did you think this was real? Let us know in the comments.