Jo Nesbø’s popular Nordic noir novels will get the Netflix treatment as the brilliant, yet self-destructive protagonist makes his small screen debut in the streamer’s upcoming series, Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole.

Starring Tobias Santelmann as the titular detective and Joel Kinnaman as his fellow police officer and adversary, Tom Waaler, the nine-episode mystery series premieres on Thursday, March 26.

For all the info on the upcoming crime series, including when to watch it and what it’s about, please scroll down.

When does Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole premiere?

The nine-episode serial killer thriller premieres on March 26.

What is Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole about?

Detective Hole is based on Nesbø’s book series, with the first season adapting the fifth novel, The Devil’s Star. The bestselling series follows the iconic Norwegian detective, whose last name is pronounced “HOO-leh,” not like the English word “hole.” Known for his anti-authority attitude and unorthodox methods, Hole has helped sell more than 60 million books worldwide.

The series will follow Hole as he hunts for a serial killer who is prowling the streets of Oslo for his next victim. But in addition to a vicious killer on the loose, Hole must also deal with his nemesis, Waaler, a crooked cop who needs to be brought to justice.

“Harry Hole isn’t just another detective,” Santelmann told Tudum. “He’s a character [who] readers around the world have lived with for almost 30 years, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring him to the screen. I approached this role with deep respect for Jo Nesbø’s work and for the audience that has followed Harry for so long. At the same time, I had to find my Harry — or our Harry — and I hope we’ve created something that feels true to the spirit of the books while also standing on its own.”

Is this the first time Detective Hole has been adapted?

No. In 2017, Michael Fassbender starred in The Snowman, an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s 2007 crime thriller novel The Snowman, the seventh book in his Harry Hole series. Unfortunately, the film was not well-received, with many fans arguing that the character arcs were underdeveloped and the storyline jumbled. And that does not even begin to cover the jokes about poor Harry’s mispronounced name.

Who stars in Netflix’s Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole?

Tobias Santelmann stars as the haunted Detective Harry Hole, while Joel Kinnaman stars as his rival, Tom Waaler. Pia Tjelta stars as Rakel Fauke.

The cast also stars Danielsen Lie, Dahl Torp, Dagny, as well as Peter Stormare, Anders Baasmo, Kåre Conradi, Simon J. Berger, Fridtjov Såheim, Eili Harboe, Atle Antonsen, Manish Sharma, Henriette Steenstrup, Jesper Christensen, Kristoffer Joner, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Linn Skåber, and Jonas Strand Gravli.

Who composed the score for the series?

Acclaimed musicians and composers Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will create the original score for Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole.

“We loved working on this adaptation,” Cave told Tudum. “Harry Hole’s murky, morally complex world has been brought to life in all its darkly brutal glory, and it was an honor to work with the legendary Jo Nesbø.”

Who is behind the making of Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole?

The series is executive produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Katy Rozelle, Rene Ezra, Karlsen, Nesbø, and Niclas Salomonsson; Tor Arne Øvrebø is the show’s producer. Nesbø is both creator and showrunner, and the directors are Karlsen and Anna Zackrisson.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed! Check it out above.