‘Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole’: Will Netflix Nordic Thriller Get a Season 2?

Netflix’s adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole brings the prolific author’s brooding, brilliant, and deeply flawed investigator Harry Hole to life. Based on the fifth book in the bestselling series, The Devil’s Star, the show follows the weathered detective as he hunts a methodical serial killer stalking the streets of Oslo.

Starring Tobias Santelmann and Joel Kinnaman, the thriller leans into a stark Nordic noir sensibility, blending chilling crime procedural elements with a character study of a detective whose greatest strength, his obsessive intellect, may also be his undoing. Driven by a Nick Cave and Warren Ellis score and a soundtrack of unrelenting pop-punk tunes and new wave standards, the result is a moody, slow-burning mystery that explores the psychological toll of chasing darkness while trying not to be consumed by it.

As Netflix readies to roll out Season 1 of the adaptation to audiences, won as to wonder if the streamer has plans for a Season 2? Here is everything we know so far about the series, and whether a second season is in the works for Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole.

What is Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole Season 1 about?

Season 1 is based on The Devil’s Star, the fifth book in Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole series. The series follows the brilliant but deeply flawed Hole (Santelmann) as he hunts a serial killer prowling the streets of Oslo for the next victim. But beyond the mounting body count, Hole must also contend with his nemesis, a crooked cop named Tom Waaler (Kinnaman). Season 1 follows Harry as he attempts to capture the “Courier Killer,” while also bringing Tom to justice and trying to save his fragile relationship with his girlfriend, Rakel (Pia Tjelta).

Who is Harry Hole?

First, it is important to note that Harry’s last name is pronounced “HOO-leh,” not at all like the English word “hole.”

According to Jo Nesbø, Harry is “a genuine anti-hero: an impossible character, yet impossible not to like.” A brilliant detective, his genius is matched only by his flaws. Revered by colleagues for his sharp deductive skills, strong moral compass, and uncanny ability to think like a killer, he is also deeply at odds with authority and carries a history of alcoholism that continues to haunt him.

Here is a glimpse of Harry Hole’s “police file” from Jo Nesbø’s official site:

“Harry Hole was born in Oppsal, Oslo. His parents were teachers, and he grew up with his little sister, Sis. His mother died when he was very young. His most significant romantic relationship is with Rakel, whom he met when she was working for the Secret Service. He is very close to Rakel’s son, Oleg. Harry’s closest friends are a taxi driver called Oystein Eikeland, who he’s known since childhood, and the police psychologist Ståle Aune. He has a phobia of lifts and only seven numbers in his mobile phone contacts. His favourite café is Schrøder’s in Oslo and his favourite drink is Jim Beam.”

Will there be a Season 2 of Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole?

As of March 2026, Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole has not been officially confirmed for a second season. The nine-episode first season premieres on Netflix on March 26, and any future installments will depend on the show’s reception and viewership.

However, if the series moves forward, there is a vast body of source material to draw from, with more than 13 books in the Harry Hole series to choose from.

Who might star in Season 2?

In Season 1, Tobias Santelmann stars as the haunted Harry, while Joel Kinnaman stars as his rival, Tom. Pia Tjelta stars as Rakel Fauke, Harry’s love interest, and Ellen Helinder stars as Hole’s colleague Beate Lønn, an investigator with a few surprising talents of her own.

Who is behind the making of Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole?

The series is executive produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Katy Rozelle, Rene Ezra, Karlsen, Nesbø, and Niclas Salomonsson; Tor Arne Øvrebø is the show’s producer. Nesbø is both creator and showrunner, and the directors are Karlsen and Anna Zackrisson.

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole, Season 1, March 26, Netflix