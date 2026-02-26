March 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More

After a very icy winter for most of America, spring is almost here. Next month, the seasons will change, but one thing will remain the same: There will be a ton of new items available to stream across your favorite platforms.

Kanopy, for example, will be adding a slew of A24 and Paramount movie titles to its library next month, while Netflix will be rolling out some new originals, including Virgin River‘s next season, a promising new crime series called Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole, and the reunion for Love Is Blind, along with adding most of the Saw movies to its library. Meanwhile, Paramount+ will be airing some new CBS series, including the latest Yellowstone spinoff/sequel, Marshals, and the midseason return of the NCISes, and adding the Friday the 13th series to its offerings.

Here, we’re breaking down everything that is new on the major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and so much more.

New on Hulu in March 2026

March 1

Amor de mis Amores (2014)

Amores Incompletos (2023)

Besos de Azúcar (2013)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Buen Salvaje (2025)

Cast Away (2000)

Chilangolandia (2021)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The Descendants (2011)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

El Ángel en el Reloj (2018)

Espectro (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Frozen (2013)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

The Insider (1999)

The Internship (2013)

It Was Just an Accident (2025)

Juno (2007)

Las Niñas Bien (2019)

London (2006)

Long Shot (2019)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Made of Honor (2008)

Magic In The Moonlight (2014)

Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro (2025)

No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas (2013)

127 Hours (2010)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Perfectos Desconocidos (2018)

Point Break (1991)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ratatouille (2007)

The Revenant (2015)

The Secret Agent (2025)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sobre Ella (2015)

Speed (1994)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Toy Story 1 (1995)

West Side Story (2021)

March 2

Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10

March 3

Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6

F*ck That’s Delicious: Compete Season 1-4

March 4

RJ Decker Series Premiere

March 5

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6



March 6

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries

Killing Faith (2025)

March 7

90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1

American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37

MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16

The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1

March 10

I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5

March 11

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023)

Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1

March 12

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4

City Confidential: Complete Season 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1

Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1

March 13

Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Anniversary (2012)

March 14

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3

Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

March 15

The 98th Oscars: Livestream

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars

Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2

Rooster Fighter: Series Premiere

Theater Camp (2023)

March 17

Agatha Christie Library

Hot Milk (2025)

March 18

The Nanny: Complete Series

March 19

Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1

Life After People: Complete Season 3

Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

March 20

King Ivory (2024)

March 21

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39

MythBusters: Complete Season 14

Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18

Garfield (2024)

March 22

Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

March 23

The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere

Sentimental Value (2025)

March 24

Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10)

March 25

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story

March 26

Alone: Complete Season 12

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 5

March 27

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere

March 28

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4

90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1

Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9

Dangerous Animals (2025)

March 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

March 30

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B

March 31

If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Meekah: Complete Season 2

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)

Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure (2023)

House on Eden (2025)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)

About My Father (2023)

New on Kanopy in March 2026

March 6

The Zone of Interest (2023) A24

Babette’s Feast (1987) The Criterion Collection

The Green Knight (2021) A24

Aftersun (2022) A24

Ex Machina (2014) A24

Midsommar (2019) A24

I Saw the TV Glow (2024) A24

Showing Up (2022) A24

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021) A24

Close (2022) A24

March 13

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) Paramount Pictures

Rocketman (2019) Paramount Pictures

Outrageous (2025) BBC Studios

How Are You? It’s Alan (Patridge) BBC Studios

Urchin (2025) 1-2 Special

Hold Me Tight (2021) Kino Lorber

Koln 75 (2025) Kino Lorber

March 20

The Duchess (2008) Paramount Pictures

I See You (2019) Paramount Pictures

Girls Will Be Girls (2024) Juno Films

Ex-Husbands (2023) Vertical Entertainment

Daddy’s Home (2015) Paramount Pictures

Trifole (2024) Cohen Film Collection

March 27

Adventureland (2009) Paramount Pictures

Transformers (2007) Paramount Pictures

Bumblebee (2018) Paramount Pictures

There’s Still Tomorrow (2023) Greenwich Entertainment

Armand (2024) IFC Films

New on Netflix in March 2026

March 1

The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (Live)

Casino

Chef

Deepwater Horizon

Desperado

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Green Knight

Goosebumps

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Legion

The Lego Movie

Matilda

Misery

Ray

Sicario

Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers

The Swan Princess

Trolls

Zombieland

March 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 13

Hotel Mumbai

Jurassic World: Dominion

March 3

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’

The Bling Ring

March 4

Blue Therapy

Street Flow 3

March 5

A Friend, A Murderer

Vladimir

Ginger & Rosa

March 6

Boyfriend on Demand

The Dinosaurs

Hello Bachchon

Still Shining

Strangers in the Park

The TikTok Killer

War Machine

A Man Called Ove

March 7

Beastars Final Season Part 2

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Nuremberg

March 9

Sesame Street Volume 2

Clifford the Big Red Dog

March 10

Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic

One Piece Season 2

Jobs

March 11

Age of Attraction

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Love Is Blind: The Reunion

The Man in High Castle Seasons 1-4

March 12

Love Is Blind: Sweden Season 3

Made in Korea

Virgin River Season 7

March 13

Final Seduction Season 3

That Night

March 14

Nobody 2

March 16

The Plastic Detox



March 17

Mark Normand: None Too Pleased

The Ricky Gervais Show Seasons 1-3

March 18

Eva Lasting Season 4

Radioactive Emergency

Season 2: Furies: Resistance

March 19

Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed Chapter 1

Jigsaw

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

March 20

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Pokemon Horizons Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 2

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

March 21

BTS The Comback Live – Arirang

The Bad Guys 2

March 23

Inside Season 3

Anatomy of a Fall

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Ready or Not: Texas

March 25

Heartbreak High Season 3

Homicide: New York Season 2

MLB Opening Night: Yankees Vs. Giants

March 26

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole

The Red Line

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Caterpillar

The Conners Season 7

Mike & Molly Seasons 1-6

March 27

53 Sundays

BTS: The Return

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 6

March 28

Anemone

March 31

Aaron Chen: Funny Garden

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

New on Paramount+ in March

March 1

Marshals (series premiere)

Tracker Season 3 (mid-season premiere)

Watson Season 2 (mid-season premiere)

3 Days to Kill

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Mighty Heart

Along Came A Spider

Assassination Nation

Beautiful Girls

Below

Beneath

Blood Diamond

Book Club

Case 39

Chinatown

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Congo

Crawl

Cursed

Downhill Racer

Downsizing

Evolution

Eye for An Eye

Flirting with Disaster

Florence Foster Jenkins

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Georgetown

Good Will Hunting

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Ida Red

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lift

Like a Boss

Mommie Dearest

Muriel’s Wedding

Nobody’s Fool

Nocturnal Animals

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Rocketman

Spencer

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Steel Magnolias

Supercop

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fighting Temptations

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Good Liar (2019)

The Indian In The Cupboard

The Intervention

The Kite Runner

The Ledge

The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio

The Queen (2006)

The Ruins

The Stand In

The Time Machine

Things We Lost In The Fire

Timeline

Warrior

Welcome to Sarajevo

What If

White House Down

Whitney

Young Sherlock Holmes

March 3

NCIS (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Origins (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Sydney (mid-season premiere)

March 4

School Spirits (Season 3 finale)

America’s Culinary Cup (series premiere)

PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels (new special)

March 6

The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control (original fim)

March 8

Rebel in the Rye

March 11

The Loud House Season 8

March 12

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Season 1 finale)

March 14

The Madison (series premiere)

March 18

Blaze and the Monster Machines Season 9

The Challenge Season 41

March 19

Canada Shore (Season 1 finale)

March 25

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8

March 27

Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2 finale)

March 31

FBI True Season 8

New on Plex in March 2026

1408

3 Generations

Acts Of Violence

Aftersun

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Bachelorette

Belly

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Steel

Boys On The Side

Breaking And Entering

Burnt

But I’m A Cheerleader

Captain Fantastic

Chained

Citizenfour

Close

Dark Places

De Palma

Don’t Say A Word

Draft Day

Dragged Across Concrete

Empire Records

Epic Movie

Euphoria

Ex Machina

Filth

First Reformed

Free Fire

Freeheld

Friends With Kids

God’s Creatures

High-Rise

I Saw The TV Glow

I, Frankenstein

Into the Forest

It Follows

Jackie & Ryan

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

Jobs

Kick Ass

L.A. Confidential

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Mary Kills People

Midsommar

Minari

Monsters

Mother

My Days Of Mercy

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Needle In A Timestack

Oasis: Supersonic

Once Upon A Time In America

One Life

Our Kind Of Traitor

Party Down

Pulse (2001)

Room

Safe

Showing Up

Son Of A Gun

Sorry To Bother You

Superhero Movie

Texas Killing Fields

The Bank Job

The Beaver

The Bling Ring

The Captive

The Eternal Daughter

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Future

The Girl Next Door

The Girlfriend Experience

The Great Debaters

The Green Knight

The Grudge

The Happytime Murders

The Hole In The Ground

The Iron Lady

The Kid

The Last Stand

The Legend Of Hercules

The Man Who Knew Too Little

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Protégé

The Roads Not Taken

The Souvenir

The Voices

The Whole Truth

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

When You Finish Saving The World