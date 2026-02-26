March 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More
After a very icy winter for most of America, spring is almost here. Next month, the seasons will change, but one thing will remain the same: There will be a ton of new items available to stream across your favorite platforms.
Kanopy, for example, will be adding a slew of A24 and Paramount movie titles to its library next month, while Netflix will be rolling out some new originals, including Virgin River‘s next season, a promising new crime series called Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole, and the reunion for Love Is Blind, along with adding most of the Saw movies to its library. Meanwhile, Paramount+ will be airing some new CBS series, including the latest Yellowstone spinoff/sequel, Marshals, and the midseason return of the NCISes, and adding the Friday the 13th series to its offerings.
Here, we’re breaking down everything that is new on the major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and so much more.
New on Hulu in March 2026
March 1
Amor de mis Amores (2014)
Amores Incompletos (2023)
Besos de Azúcar (2013)
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
Buen Salvaje (2025)
Cast Away (2000)
Chilangolandia (2021)
Crazy Heart (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
The Descendants (2011)
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
El Ángel en el Reloj (2018)
Espectro (2013)
Fight Club (1999)
Finding Nemo (2003)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Frozen (2013)
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
The Insider (1999)
The Internship (2013)
It Was Just an Accident (2025)
Juno (2007)
Las Niñas Bien (2019)
London (2006)
Long Shot (2019)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Made of Honor (2008)
Magic In The Moonlight (2014)
Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro (2025)
No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas (2013)
127 Hours (2010)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Perfectos Desconocidos (2018)
Point Break (1991)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Ratatouille (2007)
The Revenant (2015)
The Secret Agent (2025)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Sobre Ella (2015)
Speed (1994)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Toy Story 1 (1995)
West Side Story (2021)
March 2
Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10
March 3
Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6
F*ck That’s Delicious: Compete Season 1-4
March 4
RJ Decker Series Premiere
March 5
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6
March 6
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries
Killing Faith (2025)
March 7
90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1
American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37
MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1
March 10
I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1
Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5
March 11
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023)
Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1
March 12
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4
City Confidential: Complete Season 9
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1
Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1
March 13
Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Anniversary (2012)
March 14
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3
Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
March 15
The 98th Oscars: Livestream
The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars
Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2
Rooster Fighter: Series Premiere
Theater Camp (2023)
March 17
Agatha Christie Library
Hot Milk (2025)
March 18
The Nanny: Complete Series
March 19
Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1
Life After People: Complete Season 3
Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
March 20
King Ivory (2024)
March 21
BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6
Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39
MythBusters: Complete Season 14
Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18
Garfield (2024)
March 22
Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
March 23
The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere
Sentimental Value (2025)
March 24
Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10)
March 25
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story
March 26
Alone: Complete Season 12
Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 5
March 27
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere
March 28
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4
90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1
Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9
Dangerous Animals (2025)
March 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
March 30
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B
March 31
If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Meekah: Complete Season 2
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure (2023)
House on Eden (2025)
Jesus Revolution (2023)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)
About My Father (2023)
New on Kanopy in March 2026
March 6
The Zone of Interest (2023) A24
Babette’s Feast (1987) The Criterion Collection
The Green Knight (2021) A24
Aftersun (2022) A24
Ex Machina (2014) A24
Midsommar (2019) A24
I Saw the TV Glow (2024) A24
Showing Up (2022) A24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021) A24
Close (2022) A24
March 13
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Paramount Pictures
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Paramount Pictures
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) Paramount Pictures
Rocketman (2019) Paramount Pictures
Outrageous (2025) BBC Studios
How Are You? It’s Alan (Patridge) BBC Studios
Urchin (2025) 1-2 Special
Hold Me Tight (2021) Kino Lorber
Koln 75 (2025) Kino Lorber
March 20
The Duchess (2008) Paramount Pictures
I See You (2019) Paramount Pictures
Girls Will Be Girls (2024) Juno Films
Ex-Husbands (2023) Vertical Entertainment
Daddy’s Home (2015) Paramount Pictures
Trifole (2024) Cohen Film Collection
March 27
Adventureland (2009) Paramount Pictures
Transformers (2007) Paramount Pictures
Bumblebee (2018) Paramount Pictures
There’s Still Tomorrow (2023) Greenwich Entertainment
Armand (2024) IFC Films
New on Netflix in March 2026
March 1
The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (Live)
Casino
Chef
Deepwater Horizon
Desperado
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
The Green Knight
Goosebumps
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Legion
The Lego Movie
Matilda
Misery
Ray
Sicario
Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers
The Swan Princess
Trolls
Zombieland
March 2
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 13
Hotel Mumbai
Jurassic World: Dominion
March 3
Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’
The Bling Ring
March 4
Blue Therapy
Street Flow 3
March 5
A Friend, A Murderer
Vladimir
Ginger & Rosa
March 6
Boyfriend on Demand
The Dinosaurs
Hello Bachchon
Still Shining
Strangers in the Park
The TikTok Killer
War Machine
A Man Called Ove
March 7
Beastars Final Season Part 2
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Nuremberg
March 9
Sesame Street Volume 2
Clifford the Big Red Dog
March 10
Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic
One Piece Season 2
Jobs
March 11
Age of Attraction
Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere
Love Is Blind: The Reunion
The Man in High Castle Seasons 1-4
March 12
Love Is Blind: Sweden Season 3
Made in Korea
Virgin River Season 7
March 13
Final Seduction Season 3
That Night
March 14
Nobody 2
March 16
The Plastic Detox
March 17
Mark Normand: None Too Pleased
The Ricky Gervais Show Seasons 1-3
March 18
Eva Lasting Season 4
Radioactive Emergency
Season 2: Furies: Resistance
March 19
Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2
Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed Chapter 1
Jigsaw
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw X
Saw: The Final Chapter
March 20
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Pokemon Horizons Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 2
The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
March 21
BTS The Comback Live – Arirang
The Bad Guys 2
March 23
Inside Season 3
Anatomy of a Fall
Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 24
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Ready or Not: Texas
March 25
Heartbreak High Season 3
Homicide: New York Season 2
MLB Opening Night: Yankees Vs. Giants
March 26
Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole
The Red Line
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Caterpillar
The Conners Season 7
Mike & Molly Seasons 1-6
March 27
53 Sundays
BTS: The Return
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 6
March 28
Anemone
March 31
Aaron Chen: Funny Garden
Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom
New on Paramount+ in March
March 1
Marshals (series premiere)
Tracker Season 3 (mid-season premiere)
Watson Season 2 (mid-season premiere)
3 Days to Kill
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Mighty Heart
Along Came A Spider
Assassination Nation
Beautiful Girls
Below
Beneath
Blood Diamond
Book Club
Case 39
Chinatown
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Congo
Crawl
Cursed
Downhill Racer
Downsizing
Evolution
Eye for An Eye
Flirting with Disaster
Florence Foster Jenkins
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Georgetown
Good Will Hunting
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Ida Red
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lift
Like a Boss
Mommie Dearest
Muriel’s Wedding
Nobody’s Fool
Nocturnal Animals
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary (2019)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Rocketman
Spencer
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Steel Magnolias
Supercop
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fighting Temptations
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Gift
The Good Liar (2019)
The Indian In The Cupboard
The Intervention
The Kite Runner
The Ledge
The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio
The Queen (2006)
The Ruins
The Stand In
The Time Machine
Things We Lost In The Fire
Timeline
Warrior
Welcome to Sarajevo
What If
White House Down
Whitney
Young Sherlock Holmes
March 3
NCIS (mid-season premiere)
NCIS: Origins (mid-season premiere)
NCIS: Sydney (mid-season premiere)
March 4
School Spirits (Season 3 finale)
America’s Culinary Cup (series premiere)
PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels (new special)
March 6
The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control (original fim)
March 8
Rebel in the Rye
March 11
The Loud House Season 8
March 12
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Season 1 finale)
March 14
The Madison (series premiere)
March 18
Blaze and the Monster Machines Season 9
The Challenge Season 41
March 19
Canada Shore (Season 1 finale)
March 25
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8
March 27
Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2 finale)
March 31
FBI True Season 8
New on Plex in March 2026
1408
3 Generations
Acts Of Violence
Aftersun
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Bachelorette
Belly
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Steel
Boys On The Side
Breaking And Entering
Burnt
But I’m A Cheerleader
Captain Fantastic
Chained
Citizenfour
Close
Dark Places
De Palma
Don’t Say A Word
Draft Day
Dragged Across Concrete
Empire Records
Epic Movie
Euphoria
Ex Machina
Filth
First Reformed
Free Fire
Freeheld
Friends With Kids
God’s Creatures
High-Rise
I Saw The TV Glow
I, Frankenstein
Into the Forest
It Follows
Jackie & Ryan
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Jobs
Kick Ass
L.A. Confidential
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Mary Kills People
Midsommar
Minari
Monsters
Mother
My Days Of Mercy
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Needle In A Timestack
Oasis: Supersonic
Once Upon A Time In America
One Life
Our Kind Of Traitor
Party Down
Pulse (2001)
Room
Safe
Showing Up
Son Of A Gun
Sorry To Bother You
Superhero Movie
Texas Killing Fields
The Bank Job
The Beaver
The Bling Ring
The Captive
The Eternal Daughter
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Future
The Girl Next Door
The Girlfriend Experience
The Great Debaters
The Green Knight
The Grudge
The Happytime Murders
The Hole In The Ground
The Iron Lady
The Kid
The Last Stand
The Legend Of Hercules
The Man Who Knew Too Little
The Nut Job
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
The Protégé
The Roads Not Taken
The Souvenir
The Voices
The Whole Truth
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
When You Finish Saving The World