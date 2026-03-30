9 Burning Questions We Need Answered in ‘Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole’ Season 2

Netflix’s Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole Season 1 is a Nordic mystery whodunit that follows the genius detective’s relentless pursuit of the Bike Courier Killer through a bleak landscape of corruption, buried secrets, and moral ambiguity.

In the series, Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann) and his astounding deductive skills not only bring down a serial killer but also expose deep-rooted corruption within the department, as Detective Hole finds himself entangled in a web of dirty cops, hidden agendas, and institutional betrayal that proves just as dangerous as the case itself.

Adapted from the fifth book The Devil’s Star, Netflix’s Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole managed to solve the mystery of the Bike Courier Killer, but it left a lot on that still unanswered.

Here is a look at a few burning questions that Season 2 will need to answer, if indeed there is a Season 2. Warning: Massive spoilers for Season 1 of Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole ahead.

1. Who is the shadowy organization at the end of Season 1?

At the end of Season 1, a secret society is revealed to be behind the arms-smuggling ring, which appears to be led by Chief Superintendent Agnes Sjølid (Agnes Kittelsen). While not fully confirmed in the first season, the shadowy organization appears to be a corrupt network of high-ranking officials and criminals operating within the Norwegian police department and the arms trade.

Prior to his death in the elevator, Captain Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman) was a key member of this network, acting as “The Prince,” running an underground criminal conspiracy and coordinating with foreign elements.

2. What is Sjølid’s role in the organization?

In the final scenes, Chief Superintendent Agnes Sjølid, who had previously asked Harry to help track down Tom Waaler’s associates, is revealed to be leading a secret meeting as the head of a shadowy organization. She is clearly in a position of authority, someone the group looks to for direction.

Agnes instructs the group to lie low in the wake of Waaler’s death, but makes it clear that they will “regroup and come back stronger.”

The series concludes with Sjølid established as the likely primary antagonist heading into a potential second season.

3. What is the real reason Harry was kept on the force?

Sjølid likely only invited Harry back to the force to keep him close and monitor his investigation, recognizing that he was a threat to her operations. By keeping him close and instructing him not to report Tom Waaler’s corruption to authorities while they searched for other potential “bad apples,” she placed Harry in a position where he could be set up to take the fall in a potential upcoming season. 4. What is the fate of the weapons trafficking ring? According to Sjølid, the organization is still very much intact, but with increased scrutiny on the department following Tom Waaler’s death, Harry Hole’s investigation, and the fallout from the Courier Bike Killer case, they plan to lie low for now. Once the attention fades, they intend to regroup, rebuild, and ultimately reassert their power and numbers. 5. Are there other “rotten apples” in the police force? Viewers know that Chief Superintendent Agnes Sjølid is one, but for now, it remains unclear just how deep the corruption runs within the department and beyond.

6. How will Beate and Harry work together as partners?