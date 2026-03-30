9 Burning Questions We Need Answered in ‘Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole’ Season 2

Netflix’s Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole Season 1 is a Nordic mystery whodunit that follows the genius detective’s relentless pursuit of the Bike Courier Killer through a bleak landscape of corruption, buried secrets, and moral ambiguity.
In the series, Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann) and his astounding deductive skills not only bring down a serial killer but also expose deep-rooted corruption within the department, as Detective Hole finds himself entangled in a web of dirty cops, hidden agendas, and institutional betrayal that proves just as dangerous as the case itself.
Adapted from the fifth book The Devil’s Star, Netflix’s Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole managed to solve the mystery of the Bike Courier Killer, but it left a lot on that still unanswered.
Here is a look at a few burning questions that Season 2 will need to answer, if indeed there is a Season 2. Warning: Massive spoilers for Season 1 of Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole ahead.
1. Who is the shadowy organization at the end of Season 1?
At the end of Season 1, a secret society is revealed to be behind the arms-smuggling ring, which appears to be led by Chief Superintendent Agnes Sjølid (Agnes Kittelsen). While not fully confirmed in the first season, the shadowy organization appears to be a corrupt network of high-ranking officials and criminals operating within the Norwegian police department and the arms trade.
Prior to his death in the elevator, Captain Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman) was a key member of this network, acting as “The Prince,” running an underground criminal conspiracy and coordinating with foreign elements.
2. What is Sjølid’s role in the organization?
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In the final scenes, Chief Superintendent Agnes Sjølid, who had previously asked Harry to help track down Tom Waaler’s associates, is revealed to be leading a secret meeting as the head of a shadowy organization. She is clearly in a position of authority, someone the group looks to for direction.
Agnes instructs the group to lie low in the wake of Waaler’s death, but makes it clear that they will “regroup and come back stronger.”
The series concludes with Sjølid established as the likely primary antagonist heading into a potential second season.
3. What is the real reason Harry was kept on the force?
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Sjølid likely only invited Harry back to the force to keep him close and monitor his investigation, recognizing that he was a threat to her operations. By keeping him close and instructing him not to report Tom Waaler’s corruption to authorities while they searched for other potential “bad apples,” she placed Harry in a position where he could be set up to take the fall in a potential upcoming season.
4. What is the fate of the weapons trafficking ring?
According to Sjølid, the organization is still very much intact, but with increased scrutiny on the department following Tom Waaler’s death, Harry Hole’s investigation, and the fallout from the Courier Bike Killer case, they plan to lie low for now. Once the attention fades, they intend to regroup, rebuild, and ultimately reassert their power and numbers.
5. Are there other “rotten apples” in the police force?
Viewers know that Chief Superintendent Agnes Sjølid is one, but for now, it remains unclear just how deep the corruption runs within the department and beyond.
6. How will Beate and Harry work together as partners?
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By the end of the season, “super-recognizer” Beate Lønn (Ellen Helinder) is effectively positioned as Harry Hole’s new partner. The shift is clear in how the two work together during the investigation and in the aftermath of Captain Tom Waaler’s death, who had abused Beate while they worked together. Their shared trauma allows Beate to become Harry’s most trusted ally on the inside.
Given her ability to recognize and memorize the faces of perpetrators with instant recall, her skills match Harry’s in the field, creating a strong working relationship. Additionally, her reaction to Tom’s corpse suggests she possesses a darkness of her own that can mirror Harry’s.
7. What really happened between Beate and Tom?
In the Season 1 finale, autopsy doctors discover that Tom’s body is riddled with stab wounds, many of which are inflicted postmortem. While the audience knows that Tom abused Beate, the full extent of that abuse remains unclear.
When she first learns she will be working with Tom, she retreats to a secluded spot and screams into a pillow. As Beate’s superior officer, there is little she can do.
In the Netflix series, Tom alludes to a history of physical abuse when he violently pulls Beate’s hair and whispers, “I thought you liked it,” suggesting he had attacked her before and that she never reported it out of fear.
In the books, Tom uses the memory of her deceased father to manipulate her and, at times, dominate her with threats of violence. He does use physical violent against Beate in Season 1, but she manages to escape.
8. What was the point of the post-credit scene and what does it mean for Season 2?
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In the post-credit scene at the end of Episode 9, Harry is seen looking into Tom’s past. A clerk from a shop near where Tom grew up explains that the corrupt cop was known in town for his abusive father, a heavy drinker. The man, whose nickname is Solo, makes it clear that he and Tom were not friends. In fact, Solo tells Harry that Tom had no friends and was a recluse.
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There is also the mysterious death of Tom’s father, which Solo describes as a home mishap that is “one in a million.” He adds, “It’s one thing to stumble drunk, but to stumble onto the point of the knife you’re holding?”
With this information, Harry leaves.
The scene underscores that Tom was a disturbed individual from a young age who lied about his “happy family,” adding a layer of tragic backstory to the antagonist and highlighting Harry’s need to fully understand his enemies, a trait that makes him a superior investigator. It shows how far Harry is willing to go to understand his foes, a trait that might be useful in the next season.
9. Will Harry stay quiet about Tom’s corruption?
Perhaps for now. It appears that if there is a Season 2, Sjolid might use Harry’s silence against him. But this is just speculation.
Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix