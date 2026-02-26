What To Know Get an exclusive first look at Happy’s Place with this sneak peek clip from the episode, “No.”

See Bobbie confide in Emmett about one of Isabella’s business ideas.

Happy’s Place is officially returning after a brief hiatus due to the Winter Olympics broadcast on NBC, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the latest drama unfolding in the titular bar.

As viewers may recall, at the end of the previous episode, “Silence Was Golden,” Bobbie (Reba McEntire) learned that her boyfriend and the bar’s cook, Emmett (Rex Linn), had always known about Isabella’s (Belissa Escobedo) existence as her sister. The revelation left things tense and seemingly broken between the couple, making the scene from the Friday, February 27 episode above even more compelling.

According to the episode’s logline, Bobbie finds herself at a loss when she presents Isabella with an idea to make money for their bar, but she is turned down. Instead, it seems that Isabella will be presenting her own idea. Bobbie confides in Emmett, despite the awkwardness, about her concerns surrounding Isabella’s plan.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but she’s gonna do it anyway. She’s gonna use her own money,” Bobbie tells Emmett as they stand in his kitchen at the bar.

“She is? That kid’s got guts, huh?” Emmett responds.

A frantic Bobbie counters, “What if it’s a mistake?”

Emmett acknowledges that, but points out that being young means there is room for making mistakes. “Well, I’m not that young. What if I’m the one making the mistake?” Bobbie asks, seemingly wondering if she’s setting Isabella up for failure by seemingly disapproving of the idea.

“She used to have small ideas that were so easy to say yes to, like movie night or adding an appetizer. This one’s big. I don’t know if I wanna take that big of a risk,” Bobbie notes.

Based on how the conversation continues, it seems that Bobbie wasn’t supporting Isabella’s idea, but is reconsidering so she doesn’t lose out on their relationship, both professionally and personally. Will it work out? Fans will have to tune in to see, but in the meantime, check out the full clip above.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Returns, Friday, February 27, 8/7c, NBC