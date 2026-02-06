What To Know Find out when Happy’s Place Season 2 will resume airing on NBC amid its current hiatus.

Star Belissa Escobedo teases what’s next after that Bobbie and Emmett cliffhanger in the most recent episode.

Happy’s Place may have just been renewed for Season 3 on NBC, but the comedy starring Reba McEntire is still airing its second season, which left fans with a major cliffhanger following the January 30 episode. So, when will viewers be able to find out what happens next?

As fans may have realized by now, Happy’s Place is taking a mini hiatus, along with several other network shows, as the 2026 Winter Olympics unfold, meaning the show won’t be back for a few weeks. According to NBC’s slate, Happy’s Place won’t resume with new episodes until Friday, February 27.

For those who have been tuning into the series, the episode, “Silence Was Golden,” uncovered Season 2’s major secret in that Emmett (Rex Linn), the titular bar’s cook and boyfriend to Bobbie (McEntire), had known about her secret sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) for years. Not long after Isabella learned the truth, she crashed Bobbie and Emmett’s romantic date to let him know she knew about a promise he’d made in the past, signalling to him that she knew the truth.

Isabella’s pointed comment forced Emmett to open up to Bobbie and confess that her father, Happy, had told him about Isabella years ago, and made a promise to never tell. Obviously, that promise is broken, but will Bobbie and Emmett be able to overcome the major secret?

For now, Escobedo teases, “I do think the first alarm that goes off in [Isabella’s] head is she knows how much it took Bobbie to even get to this point [in her relationship with Emmett], and in Isabella’s therapy brain, she’s just thinking of all the steps back we might take, so she’s problem solving.”

Stay tuned for the show's return as the fallout from Emmett's secret continues to unfold

Happy’s Place, Season 2, Returns Friday, February 27, 8/7c, NBC