‘Extreme Catch’ Chronicles Wild Voyage Through Dangerous Waters of ‘Cape Carnage’

Bruce Davey, the Captain of the Wildcard, sits in the ship's wheelhouse as he prepares to lead his crew on this year's fishing season. (McAvoy Media/Kane Chenoweth)

What To Know Extreme Catch, premiering March 1 on National Geographic, follows Captain Bruce Davey and his family as they fish for Spanish mackerel in the perilous Cape Carnage waters of Northern Australia.

The show documents their four-month, high-stakes expedition looking to accomplish an ambitious 45-ton catch goal.

With over 50 years of experience, the Davey family faces professional and personal challenges.

If you’re fishing for a new adventure show, National Geographic has the perfect voyage for you in Extreme Catch. Premiering March 1, the show follows Captain Bruce Davey, his wife Juanita, son Tiger, and other family members and team members through the Gulf of Carpentaria off the coast of Northern Australia. These waters, known as Cape Carnage, are famed for being one of the world’s most unforgiving and thrilling fisheries. It’s quite the environment for a four-month expedition as the crew faces brutal weather, mechanical breakdowns, and even sharks.

They’ll put it all on the line in order to reach the season’s ambitious 45-ton Spanish mackerel goal. Each of the 10 episodes captures the struggles faced battling the elements and pushing them to their limit. Of course, when family is involved, that can create a unique dynamic in these dangerous environments.

Juanita is known as a blue water and wilderness specialist while Tiger contributes his skills with a background in engineering and deckhand experience. The fourth-generation fisher and his wife Prue welcomed their baby Elica into the world back in 2020 and a few years later had Finn. It has truly been a family affair in every way with the grandchildren spending time onboard right from the start. Outside of the fishing business, the family also offers private charters through Wildcard Luxury Cruises between eight and twelve-day getaways.

National Geographic’s synopsis sets the stage for a wild ride to come as “the crew faces it all, from exhausted nights at sea to moments of heartwarming humor, high-stakes competition, and inventive teamwork in the face of adversity. Extreme environments, extreme risks, and extreme rewards: this is Extreme Catch.”

Captain Bruce brings more than 50 years of hand-line fishing experience for mackerel. Over the better part of five decades, he has brought a fearless spirit that has brought success fishing in these remote and unpredictable waters. By the same token, Juanita logged 40 years in the industry. Along with the professional struggles, the family has to overcome some deeply personal moments. Among them a tragedy where Tiger has to step up during a pivotal time.

Extreme Catch, Series Premiere, March 1, 9/8c, National Geographic (Streams April 1 on Disney+ and Hulu)