‘Scrubs’ Revival, ‘Survivor’ at 50, Nate Bargatze Hosts ‘Greatest Average American,’ Double Dose of ‘Beauty’

Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

Scrubs

Series Premiere 8/7c

Everything (and everyone) old is new again, as ABC revives the long-running hospital comedy (2001-08 on NBC, 2009-10 on ABC) after a 15-year hiatus. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) and his best bud Turk (Donald Faison) are back, with many of the rest of the original Sacred Heart hospital gang, guiding a new set of fresh-faced interns through the hilarious, heartwarming, and at times harrowing world of medicine. Some things have changed — the janitor is now friendly — but for the most part, Scrubs is still Scrubs, with rapid-fire fantasy sequences, sight gags, and slapstick making room for sentiment and one of TV’s most enduring bromances. (See the full review.)

Gail Schulman / CBS

Survivor

Season Premiere 8/7c

This one’s for the fans — and the fan favorites, many of whom are returning for the pioneering reality competition’s epic and milestone 50th season, kicking off with a three-hour premiere. If names like Jenna, Colby, Cirie, Coach, and Ozzy ring a bell, then you know what to expect as 24 seasoned players, stretching back to the first season and as recently as Season 49, return to Fiji to strategize and play for a $1 million grand prize. The theme: “In the Hands of the Fans,” the superfans have voted on many of the game elements that will determine how this season plays out.

Disney/Connie Chornuk

The Greatest Average American

Series Premiere 9/8c

Everyman comedian Nate Bargatze, who has shown his chops guest-hosting Saturday Night Live several times, now gives game shows a shot, hosting this good-natured and upbeat showcase for all things average. Think common denominator, with the challenges and trivia questions based on “how everyday Americans think and live.” The winner earns what has been determined as the average American salary: $67,920.

Eric Liebowitz / FX

The Beauty

9/8c

The campy, creepy satirical body-horror thriller races toward the end with back-to-back episodes this and next week. As the ruthless “Corporation” aka Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher) prepares to take his transformative Beauty drug global — cue the glitzy dancing ad campaign — with Beauty Day on the horizon, embattled FBI agents Cooper (Evan Peters) and Jordan (Jessica Alexander) encounter an ally with a very different evolutionary vision. And the freaky metamorphoses just get freakier.

NWSL: The Final Third (streaming on the ESPN App): “It’s all about maximum drama,” says one of the players, which is something of an understatement as a three-part docuseries revisits the 2025 season of the National Women’s Soccer League through the fates of three teams: Angel City FC, Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit (the latter making it to the championship match against Gotham FC). Injuries, retirements, and promising rookies make for an unpredictable playing field. The series begins a linear run on ESPN2 on March 2, when it will also be available to stream on Disney+.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Nature (8/7c, PBS): The “Parenthood” series continues with a visit to the jungle, where an orangutan mom devotes eight years to schooling her offspring on the ways of survival.

The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): Taraji P. Henson joins the panel on "Spice Girl Night." Followed by Fear Factor: House of Fears (9/8c), featuring a stomach-churning pie-eating elimination challenge.

ON THE STREAM:

Hijack (streaming on Apple): The bombs continue to tick under the train cars in the thriller’s penultimate episode, with Sam (Idris Elba) making more risky moves while, above ground, suspicion grows that someone on the inside may have their finger on the trigger.

(streaming on Hulu): Autistic paleontologist Nina (Ashley Storrie) finds herself in an unexpected love triangle in the second season of the charming Scottish comedy. The Bluff (streaming on Prime Video): A violent swashbuckler stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate whose retirement with a new family in the Cayman Islands is disrupted by the arrival of her vengeful former captain (The Boys‘ Karl Urban).