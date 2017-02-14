Is Mike Playing Dirty Again on ‘Suits’? (VIDEO)

Oh, Mike Ross. It’s like you’re addicted to bending the law.

Now that he’s out of jail and the world knows that he was never a real lawyer, Suits‘ Mike (Patrick J. Adams) should be playing by the rules. But this week, he wades back into the murky end of the ethical pond by using his gig at the legal clinic to help Harvey (Gabriel Macht) bring a case against a company in order to drive down its stocks. Sure it’s all part of a deal to get Mike back in good with the bar association and clear Rachel (Meghan Markle) of any complicity in his previous fraud, but this is just across-the-board shady at best.

And we’re not the only ones who think so. In this exclusive clip, Mike’s super-annoying new boss (Peter Cambor) reads him for misusing their resources and begins to show signs that he suspects something is amiss with Mr. Ross. Given that the guy barely seems to care about his own clinic’s clients anyway, we’re betting he can be bought—or at least bullied—into staying silent, as well.

Oh, and fun fact: Benjamin, the Pearson Specter Litt IT guy who built the artificial-intelligence Donna is played by David Reale, better known as Glenn Coco from Mean Girls. You go, Glenn Coco!

Suits, Wednesdays, 10/9c, USA