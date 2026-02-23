‘Little People, Big World’s Zach & Tori Roloff Visit Family Farm for 1st Time in Years

What To Know Zach and Tori Roloff visited the Roloff family farm in Oregon for the first time in nearly four years.

The couple moved to Washington in 2021 after unsuccessful negotiations to purchase part of the property from Zach’s father, Matt Roloff.

Fans expressed support and happiness for the couple’s return and healing via social media.

Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling lots of emotions after taking an emotional trip down memory lane.

In a Sunday, February 22, Instagram post, Tori shared that she and Zach recently visited the spot where they said “I do” on the Roloff family’s farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. “For the first time in almost 4 years, I sat where @zroloff07 and I were married,” she revealed. “It brought me so much joy to sit and look out over this very familiar field that holds so many beautiful memories for me.”

She continued, “There has been so much hurt that’s happened at the farm, but for the first time in years, I felt so happy to be able to visit and reminisce on the good times and just be thankful for what God has provided our family with. 🫶🏼.”

Fans followed the pair’s relationship on TLC’s Little People, Big World, which ran for 25 seasons from 2006 to 2024. The series followed Zach’s family — which includes father Matt Roloff, mother Amy Roloff, and siblings Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff, and Jacob Roloff — through their personal, professional, and familial ups and downs.

Zach and Tori met in 2010 and got married on the farm in 2015. They became parents with the birth of their eldest son, Jackson, in 2017, and went on to welcome kids Lilah and Josiah in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Before Zach and Tori left Little People, Big World, in 2024, they moved their family from Oregon to Washington in 2021 after negotiations to purchase a portion of the farm from Zach’s father, Matt Roloff, reportedly fell through.

Years after the farm drama, fans were happy to see Zach and Tori return to the location of their wedding. “So happy for you that there has been some healing. God is good❤️🙏,” one person commented underneath Tori’s Instagram post. Another added, “It is wonderful to see healing happening. Praying that your family continue[s] to grow close. ❤️🙏🏻.”

Someone else shared, “The healing is happening. 🙌 beautiful wedding and memories. Praying you are able to make more memories on that land ❤️.” Another person posted, “Really hope this a sign of good things to come.. all the best ❤️.”

A separate user stated, “I’m so glad that after all this time and the hurt, the pain in the sorrow that you’ve been able to let that go and find peace where love began, that’s amazing.” Another person wrote, “As a huge LPBW fan, it’s truly so wonderful to know that you’re at peace now at the farm. I can’t imagine the hurt you went through, but so glad to see things improving 🫶🏻❤️.”

Since stepping away from reality TV, Zach and Tori continue to host their podcast, Raising Heights, and share updates on their family of five with fans via social media.