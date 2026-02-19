It’s been eight years since America’s Next Top Model‘s 24th season aired in 2018. The formerly beloved show, which has made headlines in recent years as viewers reflected on its many controversial moments, premiered on UPN in 2003 and aired there for six seasons. It was then on The CW from 2006 to 2015 before being canceled, although VH1 revived it for Seasons 23 and 24 in 2016 and 2018.

On February 16, Netflix released the three-part docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, and Tyra Banks, who served as host and head judge on ANTM during every season except Cycle 23, hinted that another installment of the modeling competition would be coming in the future.

Scroll down for everything we know about a possible 25th season of America’s Next Top Model.

Will there be an America’s Next Top Model Season 25?

So far, there has been no official confirmation of a Season 25 of ANTM. However, Banks hinted in Reality Check that something is in the works.

“I feel like my work is not done,” she said at the end of the docuseries. “You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25.”

ANTM was never formally canceled after Season 24, and Banks previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that she wanted to end the show on Season 25 with a possible all-star season.

She also told E! in 2024, “We have tried [to bring it back], so it’s not us. It’s the powers that be. I’m not the biggest boss in the room, so it’s not my doing. Maybe one day.”

When does America’s Next Top Model Season 25 premiere?

Since the show has not been officially confirmed yet, there is no premiere date at this time. Based on Banks’ tease in Reality Check, it does not appear that production is actually underway on the 25th cycle at this time, so it will likely be a while before we actually get any new episodes.

Who are the judges for America’s Next Top Model Season 25?

We won’t know who the judges are until the show gets an official renewal, but it certainly seems like Banks will be involved if the show comes back. The only cycle she didn’t host was Season 23, during which she was replaced by Rita Ora.

Alongside Banks, the judges for Seasons 23 and 24 of ANTM were Ashley Graham, Drew Elliott, and Law Roach, but it’s unclear if any of them would return.

One person who almost definitely won’t be coming back is Jay Manuel, who had a major falling out with Banks after he, Nigel Barker, and Miss J. Alexander were dismissed from the show as judges after Season 19. Manuel and Barker did not stay on the show in their roles as creative director and photographer, respectively, but Miss J continued serving as runway coach until Season 24 (he also returned as a judge during Seasons 21 and 22).

