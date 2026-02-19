What To Know Alysa Liu won the women’s figure skating gold medal at the 2026 Olympics.

After nailing her routine, Liu celebrated on the ice and cursed in the live broadcast.

Social media blew up with reactions from fans who caught the uncensored moment.

Alysa Liu delivered the performance of a lifetime during free skate at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 19. The pro figure skater headed into the final round of competition in third place after Tuesday’s short program, but officially won gold by the end of Thursday night.

From the moment she finished her free skate routine, Liu seemingly knew she had nailed it. She had a huge smile on her face as she skated off the ice and screamed, “That’s what I’m f**king talking about!” before celebrating with her coaches.

The f-bomb was not bleeped out when the moment aired on NBC and Peacock, and social media blew up with fans reacting to her excitement. “Alysa Liu. Queen s**t,” one person wrote, specifically referencing the “That’s what I’m f**king talking about” moment.

ALYSA LIU THE WOMAN YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/wjhBCBq9qx — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 19, 2026

Someone else wrote, “Alysa Liu throwing down that routine and then dropping a “That’s what I’m f**king talking about” on the NBC hot mic is the stuff of legends,” and another person tweeted, “that is, in fact, what you’re f**king talking about, alysa liu!”

Another reply said, “‘that’s what i’m f**king talking about’ on live television is next level don’t give a f**kery. alysa liu never change 😭😭,” and others called Liu an “icon” for the now-viral moment. Another fan said, “That’s what Im f**king talking about” Alysa Liu on national television after performing a gold medal worthy skate!!! Amen everybody 🥰🤩🥰🤩.”

The performance won Liu the gold medal, her second of the Games after winning the top prize in the team event last week. Japan took home silver and bronze in women’s figure skating, with Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai, respectively, following Liu. Meanwhile, Liu’s USA teammates Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito came in fifth and 12th place, respectively.

The 2026 Olympics were a major comeback for Liu, who retired after competing in Beijing at just 16 years old four years ago. She came out of retirement in 2024.

Winter Olympics 2026, Check Local Listings, NBC and Peacock