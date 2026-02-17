Twenty years ago, Joanie Dodds was thrust into the spotlight as a contestant on Season 6 of America’s Next Top Model. Dodds is one of the women who looks back at her time on the show in the new Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

During her time on the show, Dodds got a major makeover and participated in over-the-top photo shoots in hopes of landing a modeling contract, but her life has drastically changed since then.

Scroll down for a refresh about her time on ANTM and what she’s up to now.

What happened to Joanie Dodds on America’s Next Top Model?

Dodds finished as the runner-up on Season 6 of America’s Next Top Model. The winner of the season was Dani Evans.

The women were bonded early on in the show during a visit to the dentist. Dodds got her snaggletooth fixed, a process that took all night and was the first medical procedure ever administered on the show.

“I was young and kind of just along for the ride, but I had to sign a separate release right then and there too,” Dodds shared in the Reality Check doc. “Couldn’t talk to my mom about it, couldn’t call a lawyer or anything like that. I didn’t know it would go on all night.”

Unfortunately, the issues from the onscreen surgery never subsided, as the procedure was strictly cosmetic. “I’ve still got a crazy bite issue, and those problems will never be resolved,” Dodds admitted. “It was f**ked up, but at the end of the day, I was a grown adult woman with teeth I thought I would never fix, so I felt like I’d won the lottery.”

What is Joanie Dodds doing now?

Today, Dodds works as a content creator and carpenter. In 2018, she appeared on TLC’s Trading Spaces, and she also hosted her own series, Run My Renovation, on DIY Network from 2010 to 2012.

She now works as a full-time carpenter and teaches woodworking classes. “I have always been handy,” Dodds explained to Charles and Hudson. “I was always my father’s little ‘boy.’ So I followed him everywhere, learning everything, involuntarily. Now, I am so grateful for the things I have learned.”

On her social media accounts, Dodds shares carpentry content and more “relatable reels.

Following her time on ANTM, Dodds did some international modeling and also dabbled in some acting. She previously hosted a podcast, but it has not had a new episode since January 2025.

Does Joanie Dodds have a husband?

Yes, Dodds married her husband, Chris Sprague, in 2015. They reportedly have one child together.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Streaming Now, Netflix