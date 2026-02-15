What To Know Tyra Banks has revealed plans for a 25th cycle of America’s Next Top Model, expressing that she feels her work on the show is not finished.

The show, which last aired in 2018, has faced increasing controversy over issues such as blackface, body-shaming, and on-set toxicity.

A new Netflix docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, will explore the show’s complicated legacy and Banks’ reflections on its impact.

Ready for America’s next season of America’s Next Top Model? To hear Tyra Banks tell it, the controversial reality competition will return for a 25th cycle.

“After the show, I had so many different ideas for my life. I’m obsessed with pivoting,” Banks said in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, according to Entertainment Weekly.

But one of those ideas is another ANTM season. “I feel like my work is not done,” she said. “You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25.”

America’s Next Top Model aired 24 seasons across UPN, The CW, and VH1, but there’s been no official word on Cycle 25 since Cycle 24 ended in 2018.

“That is the question that I get asked the most,” Banks, who hosted all but one season, told Haute Living in 2020. “After all, I created the thing, and people are now like, where the hell is it? Right now, we are trying to figure out how to do it.”

Banks also teased a 25th ANTM season in an ABC Audio interview that same year. “You know, we’ve done [24] cycles of America’s Next Top Model, and I feel that we should at least end at 25, at least do that,” she said at the time. “So, we’re seeing if that could happen. We shall see.”

But backlash toward America’s Next Top Model has intensified in recent years, and Reality Check — hitting Netflix tomorrow, Monday, February 16 — will delve into the show’s controversies, which include the use of blackface and allegations of body-shaming and on-set toxicity. Netflix says the three-part docuseries “exposes [ANTM’s] complicated legacy and asks a provocative question: how far are we willing to go for entertainment?”

Banks addresses that question in Netflix’s trailer for Reality Check. “I knew I went too far,” she says. “It was very, very intense, but you guys were demanding it, and so we kept pushing more and more and more.”

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Monday, February 16, Netflix